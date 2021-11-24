Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rashami Desai share short skirt sexy photo. Big Boss 15 wild card Rashmi Dasai sexy photo

Rashmi Desai style

Rashmi Desai’s style on this special vacation is amazing. Rashmi Desai is wearing a red colored crop top. The top is deep neck knotted top. With this, Rashmi Desai is wearing a short skirt, adding flair to her style. Styling her hair, Rashmi Desai has made a half bun. Also, seeing the sexy style of Rashmi Desai, you will not be able to take your eyes off.

Rashmi Desai’s entry in Bigg Boss 15

After Bigg Boss 13, Rashmi Desai got entry in Naagin 4. After this Rashmi Desai will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. Rashmi Desai is going to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her special friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee. According to media reports, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s entry can happen in the show in two days.

Rashmi Desai sexy look

Meanwhile, it is also being said that this game with the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 15 i.e. Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash will be seen on TV with many major changes in the coming days. At present, Rashmi Desai’s entry was announced on Weekend Ka Vaar. Since then Rashmi Desai’s fans are just waiting for the entry.