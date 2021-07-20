Bigg Boss 15 Will Be Premiered On OTT Before Telecasting On Colors TV

Mumbai. The preparations have started for the 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. The team of Bigg Boss has approached many stars for this season. Some names have also surfaced. Meanwhile, there is news that this time ‘Bigg Boss’ will be first launched on the OTT platform. Salman Khan will not host this OTT version. For this, it was earlier reported that Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill would be the hosts. Now according to the new information, Rohit Shetty has been approached for hosting.

These stars were contacted

According to reports, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on the OTT platform in the first 6 weeks. After this it will be brought on Colors TV channel. It is being told that it will be launched on Voot from August 8. The contestants will be quarantined before entering the Bigg Boss house. As far as hosting the show on the OTT platform is concerned, Salman will not host it. Earlier there was talk of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill hosting the show. As per the latest reports, now other stars including Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar have been approached.

Also read: Why does Salman Khan lie down on the ground in ‘Bigg Boss’? Rohit Shetty told the reason

Rohit refuses

A Telechakkar report regarding Rohit Shetty states that he was first approached by the Bigg Boss team. But Rohit refused due to date issues. Currently, Rohit is seen hosting the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Also read: Contestant who complained about Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 14 gets the highest amount

These stars got an invitation

After the completion of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, news started coming about the contestants of the next season. Recently there were reports of Arjun Bijlani getting the offer of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Disha Vakani, Anusha Dandekar, Amit Tandon, Mohsin Khan, Nia Sharma, Priya Banerjee and other stars are also reported to have received the invitation of Bigg Boss. However, till now no star has confirmed joining the show.