Bigg Boss 15 Winner tejasswi Prakash wins season 15 salman khan gives trophy and this much winning amount

Bigg Boss 15 Winner: After a long wait, Bigg Boss season 15 has got its winner. Tejashwi Prakash has won the season 15 trophy. Tejashwi Prakash was considered a strong contender for victory from the very beginning. Tejashwi has received a prize money of Rs 40 lakh along with the trophy. Along with this, Prateek Sahajpal has been the first runner up and Karan Kundrra has been the second runner up of the show.

Like every time in the grand finale, Salman Khan made the fans beat up and down a lot this time. Let us inform that Rashmi Desai, Nishant Bhat, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejashwi Prakash were among the top-6 contestants of the Grand Finale. Out of this, Rashmi Desai was eliminated from the house on the first day of the finale on Saturday itself. On the other hand, Nishant Bhat got to see the second elimination.

Nishant Bhat himself decided to go out and leave the show. When the former winner came to the house with a briefcase of 10 lakhs and asked him to leave the show with an amount of Rs 10, Nishant Bhat liked the offer and decided to come back. After coming out of the house, Salman Khan called his decision smart and said that he took the right decision because he got less public votes and he could not become the winner.

After this, the third elimination was done by Deepika Padukone at home. In order to make Top-4 top-3, the team of Deephayan went into the house and eliminated Shamita Shetty. Salman Khan was also quite surprised by Shamita’s elimination.

Let us tell you that the former winners and all the celebs had a lot of fun in the grand finale, although Shahnaz Gill’s performance made everyone very emotional. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Padene and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who arrived to promote the film Gheeriyaan on the show, also entertained everyone.

After Shamita Shetty, a separate eviction happened to Karan Kundrra. After Karan became homeless, there was a final match between Tejashwi and Prateek. Tejashwi Prakash became the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Tejashwi got a reward of Rs 40 lakh along with the trophy. Prateek Sahajpal was the first runner-up.