Bigg Boss 15 Winning Prize: Name of the winner of Bigg Boss 15 leaked? Apart from the trophy, the winner will get all this, know

Bigg Boss 15 Prize Money: It will be known soon who will become the winner in the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, but what will the winner get apart from the trophy, know here-

The countdown to the finale of Bigg Boss 15 has started and the show will soon get its winner. The star-studded grand finale of the show hosted by Salman Khan will see many former winners including Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari.

The finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is today i.e. on January 30 and on this day it will be known who will adorn the crown this time, who will get the trophy. The top-6 contestants reached Finale Week, which included Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi Prakash, Rashmi Desai, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

Out of which Rashmi Desai got out even before coming to the top 5 race. There has also been news that Nishant Bhat has been out of the finale race with a money briefcase of 10 lakhs. At the same time, the top 4 contestants of BB 15 are left – Karan, Tejashwi, Prateek and Shamita. Out of these, the winner, first and second runner up will be selected.

Shweta Tiwari reveals top 2: Former Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari on Friday dropped a big hint about the top 2 finalists of BB15. While talking to the paparazzi, he said, “Of the two girls, Teja (Tejaswi) or Shamita can sleep and I think Prateek will be there.”

Shehnaz Gill will also be seen: Let us tell you that the most wanted contestant of the show Shehnaaz Gill is also going to be seen in the grand finale. Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz will also be seen getting emotional, seeing Salman Khan will bring tears to Shehnaaz’s eyes and Salman will also get emotional by hugging her. Colors has also shared its video on its Instagram page.

Bigg Boss 15 Prize Money: The prize money of Bigg Boss 15 was earlier 44 lakhs, but this time by adding 6 lakhs to the prize money, making it a total of 50 lakhs. Apart from the winning amount, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will get the trophy. Apart from the winning amount, the winner also gets the fee per week in which he has signed ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Bigg Boss contestants get a hefty fee per week to stay in the house.