Bigg Boss 15:out jay bhanushali meet wife mahhi vij after long time here is emotional video | Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali meets wife Mahi after several weeks, romantic video surfaced

Television oi-Varsha Rani

Bigg Boss 15 is going on a completely different phase these days. Where there was a big change last week. Bigg Boss contestants Jai Bhanushali, Simmba and Vishal Koutian are evicted. Some fans were shocked when Jai Bhanushali and Vishal were evicted from the house, while Jai Bhanushali’s fans supported the TV actor and host fiercely.

Well now Jai Bhanushali reached his house after several weeks after getting out of Bigg Boss. Where wife Mahi Vij was seen waiting for him outside the house, immediately Jai ran and hugged the wife. This emotional and romantic video was shared by Jai’s wife Mahi.

Sharing this video, Mahi said that I finally saw him, Stronger and Stronger Jai Bhanushali. Many fans liked this video and sent hearts in the comments. This video is going to make you very romantic.

Jai Bhanushali was constantly being considered in the race for the finalist of Bigg Boss but due to some reasons Jai became evicted from the house. But the fans are very happy with the game of Jay, who spent several weeks at home but did not go over his limit.

Currently, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejashwi, Nishant Bhatt and Prateek are in the top 5 race. At the same time, three contestants including Rashmi Desai and Devoleena have been entered in the wild card entry.

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:30 [IST]

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:30 [IST]