Bigg Boss 15’s New Premiere Date: Bigg Boss 15’s New Premiere Date October 2 Host Salman Khan Announces Shocking Twist – ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Will Premiere On October 2, Salman Announces New Twist

With the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the premiere date of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has also been announced. Where previously it was said that the 15th season would start from 3rd October, now its date and time has been changed. Along with this change, a new twist has also been announced in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors Channel. This season will be hosted by Salman Khan. Actress Rekha is also joining this season. She will be part of ‘Tree of Fortune’ in this show. The makers have released a new promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In it, a big hint is given about the date and time of the premiere of the show as well as the new twist.



Trouble sleeping with amenities?

The contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be deprived of sleep as well as other facilities, host Salman Khan has suggested. This time the theme will be based on the forest, so this time the family members will have to face a lot of difficulties.



In the promo, when Salman Khan asks Vishwa Sundari Rekha i.e. Tree of Fortune about the comfort of family members, she says, ‘Where do we sleep here in the shade of dew? And the cold wind of this forest will always bother you. ‘After this Salman says that the members and their problems will suffer a lot. ‘Crisis in the forest, riot after riot will spread.’



Contestants will be quarantined, will these celebs enter?

It is reported that the contestants who signed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded next week. The contestants for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are Tina Dutta, Manav Gohil, Simba Nagpal, Reem Sheikh and Karan Kundra. The names of Afsana Khan and Amit Tandon are also being mentioned. It is said that they have made it to the finals for the 15th season.