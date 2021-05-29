Bigg Boss 9 contestant Yuvika Chaudhary booked by Haryana Police on complaint by Dalit rights activist for casteist slur

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by the Haryana Police on a complaint by a Dalit rights activist for allegedly the recount of a casteist slur in a video that went viral on social media.

Police registered an FIR towards the actress beneath the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday evening, per an official.

In his complaint, Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made some derogatory and objectionable remarks concerning the Scheduled Caste neighborhood throughout the video, a copy of which he handed over to the police.

The complaint was made to Hansi Superintendent of Police Nikita Ahlawat on 26 Might presumably on this regard, the police acknowledged on Saturday.

The video of Chaudhary all of the design via which allegedly the recount of a casteist slur went viral on social media on 25 Might presumably, sparking an uproar.

The frail Bigg Boss contestant rapidly took to Twitter to suppose an apology, saying she did not know the which method of the acknowledged be aware.

After a proper investigation by the cyber cell, an FIR was lodged towards Yuvika Chaudhary at Hansi metropolis police house.

The FIR has been registered beneath the linked a part of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, acknowledged the Map Residence Officer of Hansi metropolis police house.