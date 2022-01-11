Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor tests positive for corona, Bigg Boss 15 cast and crew to undergo tests | atul kapoor corona positive the voice of bigg boss

(*15*) The present has elevated by 2 weeks It’s price noting that earlier the grand finale of Bigg Boss was to be held on Makar Sankranti however now the present has been prolonged by two weeks. The season of Bigg Boss 15 was left with per week. However now this present will come for three extra weeks. Salman Khan himself gave this excellent news to the followers of Bigg Boss. It was believed that this choice was taken due to Corona that if there’s a scenario like lockdown in the nation, then at the least Bigg Boss can entertain the viewers. Umar Riaz turns into homeless This week Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz grew to become homeless regardless of successful Ticket to Finale Week. Umar Riaz was accused of violence which was completely not tolerated by Bigg Boss and nominated him to be evicted from the home. At the similar time, the viewers additionally determined to throw Umar out of the home. Umar was warned a number of instances by Bigg Boss in the home and Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar for his violent angle. wild card entry If stories are to be believed, after two weeks forward, now as soon as once more there can be a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss home and two outdated contestants – Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian are going to return to the home. Rajeev and Vishal’s recreation was being appreciated by the viewers however nonetheless they had been out of the present due to much less votes. READ Also Meezaan Jaffrey Talk about With Navya Naveli Relationship --> -->

Simba Nagpal was additionally approached

Colours’ present Shakti’s actor Simba Nagpal was additionally approached as soon as once more for the wild card however Simba categorically refused to enter the home. He stated that he was not match to dwell on this home as he couldn’t battle and discuss loudly simply to seize the consideration of the cameras.

making ready for subsequent season

At the similar time, not too long ago some friends got here in Bigg Boss who had come to give their assist for the contestants inside the home. Amongst them, Sita Debina Banerjee of TV had come to assist Rashmi and Prateek. Debina revealed that she is being approached for Bigg Boss for the previous a number of seasons however she is unable to come due to private causes, to which Salman jokingly stated that now it’s best to put together for the subsequent season.

Salman Khan’s most costly

Considerably, Bigg Boss 15 is the most costly season of Salman Khan. For this season, Salman Khan has taken a complete payment of Rs 450 crore to host the present. At the similar time, Salman Khan has hosted 11 seasons in Bigg Boss and that is his twelfth season. Viewers love to see Salman Khan as a bunch in Bigg Boss.

What can be the choice of the present

Now after Bigg Boss Atul Kapoor is corona positive, it stays to be seen how the present progresses. Will Atul Kapoor proceed to work together with the contestants even after being in quarantine or will Vishwasundari change Bigg Boss in the present for two weeks.