Bigg Boss breaking buzz Shamita Shetty leaves the house after Raqesh Bapat | Bigg Boss Breaking: After Rakeysh Bapat, Shamita Shetty also left the house

much appreciated It is worth noting that there was a big fight between Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty last week where Shamita angrily called Afsana Khan a madman. After this Afsana lost both her balance and restraint. Afsana took a knife in her hand and started running it in the air, after which she had to leave the house. Afsana, however, did not want to leave the house without taking Shamita and Rajeev. Shamita Shetty gets a hint from Salman Khan Salman Khan was once again seen pulling Shamita Shetty’s leg on last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman Khan told that it seems that this is Buckingham Palace where Shamita Shetty is staying. And the second queen of this house is Tejashwi. Whatever these two queens say, all the boys listen quietly and do it. Shamita did not react to this at first. Then Salman asked to cut the camera and requested the team to take a break for a while. Take it and start drinking water. Meanwhile, Shamita asked Salman the meaning of his talk. Shamita Shetty bursts out in anger Shamita asks Salman why he is repeatedly talking about Buckingham Palace. Which queen does broom, wipes and utensils. Shamita also accused Salman that when he is saying this again and again, then tell where he is going wrong. It seems that she is looking very sophisticated. Salman asked Shamita what is the problem in looking sophisticated. But Shamita was torn apart by then. He tore the bill on his colleagues as well. READ Also Shahrukh Khan wanted to leave Mumbai because he didn't like his acting --> -->

Salman Khan praised

Earlier, when Afsana Khan said unnecessarily wrong things to Shamita Shetty, Shamita maintained her restraint and did not back down and said anything which was out of order. Along with the audience, Salman Khan also praised Shamita for this. At the same time, while scolding Afsana, he tried to make her realize how much she has struggled for the position Shamita is at today.

Why did you come to Bigg Boss house?

Shamita Shetty told in an episode of Bigg Boss itself that Raj Kundra is the reason for her coming to Bigg Boss. Shamita told that after the arrest of Raj Kundra, she was very upset with the rumors and rumors flying in the media and social media. All these things were affecting him. In such a situation, Shamita decided to go to Bigg Boss house. Anyway, Shamita had already committed to go to Bigg Boss house.

was a joke in the house

Karan Kundrra made fun of Shamita Shetty’s age in Bigg Boss house. Even in Bigg Boss OTT house, Akshara Singh made fun of Shamita Shetty’s age and told that her mother and Shamita’s age is the same. After this, the fans supported Shamita on social media. When Karan Kundrra taunted Shamita’s age, Shamita’s mother outside the house took a stand for her daughter and expected Salman Khan to raise the issue.