Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s younger brother in upcoming movie | Big bang of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz, entry in Salman Khan’s next film, will this character be like this?

12 seconds ago
News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is in the headlines these days. After back-to-back music videos, the buzz has started about her entry in films. If reports are to be believed, model-actor Asim Riaz has been signed for Salman Khan’s next film. In this film, he will play the role of Salman Khan’s younger brother. However, it has not been officially announced yet.

It is being told that this film is ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is going to be released on Eid of 2023. A few days ago there were reports about the release date of this film of Sajid Nadiadwala. However, now his fans are very excited about Asim’s entry in the film.

The shooting of this film is going to start from November this year. Before that Asim Riaz is busy with his music videos. Asim got a lot of popularity from Bigg Boss 13 and saw an increase in his fan following overnight.

According to the reports, he is dating his co-contestant of the show Himanshi Khurana. His brother Umar also appeared in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

During Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz’s love and hate relationship with Siddharth Shukla used to attract people’s attention. Where Siddharth Shukla won the trophy this season. At the same time, Asim Riaz was the runner-up.

Asim is a model, who has appeared in many big advertisements. He also played a small role in the film ‘Main Tera Hero’. But Asim got popularity by coming to Bigg Boss.

Talking about Salman Khan’s film, this film, which is being made under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, has not started yet due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, the name of the film has also been changed. According to sources, now the name of the film will be- ‘Bhaijaan’. Farhad Samji has taken up the responsibility of directing it. The film will star Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

According to the rumours, the role for which Aayush Sharma was earlier locked in this film, now Asim Riaz has been finalized for the same character.

If reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film will start in the coming few months, while planning is being made to release this comedy drama in Eid 2023. Since it is a family comedy, joy and emotion film, the makers believe that Eid would be the perfect time for its release.

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz has been roped in to play Salman Khan’s younger brother in his upcoming film. However, there is no official announcement on this yet.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 15:22 [IST]

