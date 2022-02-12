Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s younger brother in upcoming movie | Big bang of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz, entry in Salman Khan’s next film, will this character be like this?

Neeti Sudha

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is in the headlines these days. After back-to-back music videos, the buzz has started about her entry in films. If reports are to be believed, model-actor Asim Riaz has been signed for Salman Khan’s next film. In this film, he will play the role of Salman Khan’s younger brother. However, it has not been officially announced yet.

It is being told that this film is ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which is going to be released on Eid of 2023. A few days ago there were reports about the release date of this film of Sajid Nadiadwala. However, now his fans are very excited about Asim’s entry in the film.

The shooting of this film is going to start from November this year. Before that Asim Riaz is busy with his music videos. Asim got a lot of popularity from Bigg Boss 13 and saw an increase in his fan following overnight.

According to the reports, he is dating his co-contestant of the show Himanshi Khurana. His brother Umar also appeared in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.