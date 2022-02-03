Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli flaunts her sexy figure in latest photoshoot.

Nikki Tamboli latest photo

Nikki Tamboli has also posted a picture of herself in a white mini dress with it. With high heels, Nikki Tamboli got her photoshoot done outdoors with open hair. Which you will keep seeing.

Nikki Tamboli hot style

The picture shared by Nikki Tamboli where she is seen giving different poses in every way. Attitude of Nikki Tamboli is made on seeing in these photos. Nikki Tamboli is looking very amazing which you will keep watching.

Gorgeous Nikki Tamboli

She looks quite gorgeous with this. Nikki Tamboli did not appear in any major project after Bigg Boss 14. Nikki Tamboli was seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. But for the past two years, the biggest TRP of NikkiTamboli has been his entire look.

Nikki Tamboli bold look

Many times Nikki Tamboli has to be trolled badly due to her hot look. Nikki Tamboli has also given a befitting reply to the troller. While she got fame after coming out of Bigg Boss 14 for Nikki Tamboli, the actress lost her brother to Corona due to illness. After the departure of her brother, Nikki Tamboli stands up as the courage of her parents.