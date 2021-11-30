Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli trolled for wearing sexy dress and jeans actress reply. Big Boss fame Nikki Tamboli sexy dress troll actress replied

Nikki Tamboli trolled in this dress

After seeing this dress of Nikki Tamboli, many people have compared her to Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed. In this video you will see that Nikki Tamboli is wearing black colored short top and ripped black jeans. After seeing Nikki in this video, many people have given their comments.

Nikki Tamboli gets trolled badly

One user has written that nothing is going to happen to you Nikki. At the same time, a user has written after watching the video whether the trailer of Urfi and Nikki is the same. One user has even written that seeing this spoils the day. Although all these trolls have been answered by Nikki Tamboli through her Instagram picture.

Nikki Tamboli calls herself hot

Where Nikki Tamboli shared this same black dress picture and wrote that I am glad to complain that it is quite hot how hot it is. Seeing this picture of Nikki Tamboli, fans have shared fire emoji.

Popularity of Nikki Tamboli

Let us tell you that Nikki Tamboli got recognition in South Cinema from Kanchana 3. This film is a superhit film there. After coming out of Bigg Boss, Nikki Tamboli also became a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Nikki Tamboli’s fun-loving style has also been one of the reasons for Bigg Boss 14 to get TRP.