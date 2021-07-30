Entertainment

Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia Shares Unseen Photo of Rahul Vaidya Wedding and Disha Parmar | This unseen picture surfaced from Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, whose child is sitting in his lap?

22 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia Shares Unseen Photo of Rahul Vaidya Wedding and Disha Parmar | This unseen picture surfaced from Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, whose child is sitting in his lap?
Written by admin
Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia Shares Unseen Photo of Rahul Vaidya Wedding and Disha Parmar | This unseen picture surfaced from Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, whose child is sitting in his lap?

Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia Shares Unseen Photo of Rahul Vaidya Wedding and Disha Parmar | This unseen picture surfaced from Rahul Vaidya’s wedding, whose child is sitting in his lap?

Bigg Boss

In this picture, Rahul Vaidya is seen sitting with a cute child in his lap. His wife Disha Parmar is sitting near him.

This unseen picture surfaced from Rahul Vaidya's wedding, whose child is sitting in the lap of the celebrity singer?

Rahul and Disha

var title, imageUrl, description, author, shortName, identifier, timestamp, summary, newsID, nextnews; var previousScroll = 0; //console.log("prevLoc" + prevLoc); $(window).scroll(function(){ var last = $(auto_selector).filter(':last'); var lastHeight = last.offset().top ; //st = $(layout).scrollTop(); //console.log("st:" + st); var currentScroll = $(this).scrollTop(); if (currentScroll > previousScroll){ _up = false; } else { _up = true; } previousScroll = currentScroll; //console.log("_up" + _up);

var cutoff = $(window).scrollTop() + 64; //console.log(cutoff + "**"); $('div[id^="row"]').each(function(){ //console.log("article" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr("id") + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if($(this).offset().top + $(this).height() > cutoff){ //console.log("$$" + $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')); if(prevLoc != $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url')){ prevLoc = $(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-url'); $('html head').find('title').text($(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title')); pSUPERFLY.virtualPage(prevLoc,$(this).children().find('.left-block').attr('data-title'));

//console.log(prevLoc); //history.pushState('' ,'', prevLoc); loadshare(prevLoc); } return false; // stops the iteration after the first one on screen } }); if(lastHeight + last.height() < $(document).scrollTop() + $(window).height()){ //console.log("**get"); url = $(next_selector).attr('href'); x=$(next_selector).attr('id'); ////console.log("x:" + x); //handle.autopager('load'); /*setTimeout(function(){ //twttr.widgets.load(); //loadDisqus(jQuery(this), disqus_identifier, disqus_url); }, 6000);*/ } //lastoff = last.offset(); //console.log("**" + lastoff + "**"); }); //$( ".content-area" ).click(function(event) { // console.log(event.target.nodeName); //}); /*$( ".comment-button" ).live("click", disqusToggle); function disqusToggle() { var id = $(this).attr("id"); $("#disqus_thread1" + id).toggle(); };*/ $(".main-rhs394331").theiaStickySidebar(); var prev_content_height = $(content_selector).height(); //$(function() { var layout = $(content_selector); var st = 0; ///}); } } }); /*} };*/ })(jQuery);
#Bigg #Boss #Fame #Pavitra #Punia #Shares #Unseen #Photo #Rahul #Vaidya #Wedding #Disha #Parmar #unseen #picture #surfaced #Rahul #Vaidyas #wedding #child #sitting #lap

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment