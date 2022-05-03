Bigg Boss Fame Rashami desai Sexy transparent dress photo viral. Big Boss 13 fame Rashmi Desai’s photo in a sexy transparent dress goes viral on the internet

Rashmi Desai in this black dress look

Rashmi Desai is seen in a combination of very beautiful and sexy in this black dress look. In this picture Rashmi Desai is wearing an off shoulder black transparent dress.

Transparent dress photo of Rashmi Desai

Along with this, she is also wearing matching inner. It is obvious that due to being a transparent dress, Rashmi Desai’s figure is clearly visible in these pictures.

Rashmi Desai’s latest look

This latest look of Rashmi Desai is completely captivated among the fans. Her fans are increasingly commenting on these pictures of Rashmi Desai.

Rashmi Desai photoshoot

The beauty of Rashmi Desai has been that she has got the love of the audience in her personal life as well as in her professional life. Recently Rashmi Desai also took entry in Tejashwi Prakash’s Naagin show. There is no hesitation in saying that Bigg Boss has made Rashmi Desai the star of TV.