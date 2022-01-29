Bigg Boss Grand Finale From Shamita Shetty to Rashmi Desai whose head will adorn the crown Grand finale will start from today

The grand finale of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is going to take place on 29-30 January. Now only 6 contestants are left in this finale.

TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 has something new happening for the viewers everyday. This time to make the show fun, the makers also included many new games in the show. The grand finale of this show will run for two days from 29-30 January, in which the winner of the show will be found on Sunday night. Let us tell you, at this time there are 6 contestants left in Bigg Boss house. Fans are trying their best to win their favorite contestant.

Apart from Shamita Shetty, the list of contestants present in Bigg Boss house includes Tejashwi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashmi Desai, Prateek Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt. All the contestants are working hard to become the winner of the show.

Recently Rakhi Sawant has been evicted from Bigg Boss house. After being out of the show, a video of her also surfaced, in which she was seen expressing her anger on Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, her sister Shilpa Shetty has come forward to support Shamita Shetty. He has appealed to the people to vote for him before the finale. Shilpa Shetty has posted a video on her Instagram handle, in which she is seen appealing to vote for Shamita. In the video, Shilpa Shetty says ‘Hello to you Shamita Shetty’s sister. Today I am talking to you as Shamita’s sister.

Shilpa Shetty further said, ‘I am talking because Shamita will never ask for anything from herself. This is our upbringing, our parents have given us the rites of asking for others. But on behalf of Shamita, I want to make an appeal to all of you. For me she is always a winner but I want her to be a winner for everyone.

He further said, ‘I think whoever has reached this far in the show deserves the trophy because everyone has faced a lot. But when I talk about quality, my sister has it all. Shilpa said, ‘You guys can fulfill Shamita’s dream, so I request you with folded hands that everyone vote for my sister’.

Now it remains to be seen who out of these 6 contestants becomes the winner in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. Its decision will be taken tomorrow i.e. January 30.