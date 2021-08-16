Bigg Boss nominates all contestants: Bigg Boss nominates all contestants for this shocking reason
The panchayat could not complete the work
All contestants were given a connection each and asked which of them they deemed eligible for the show. But members of the household were unable to complete the nomination, leaving the final decision to the Big Boss.
That is why family members were punished
As a result, Big Boss nominated all the contestants to get out of the house. Bigg Boss tells the family, ‘The umpires were given a lot of time to reach a decision. But you could not reach any decision. Oops. You people did not take the nomination process seriously. And instead of taking it to the end, you guys didn’t fulfill your responsibility and left the decision to the Big Boss. Now Big Boss has decided that he nominates every member of the household to get out of the house.
Who will be homeless, who will be safe?
Now it remains to be seen which contestants the people of the country will save from becoming homeless this week and whose leaves will be cut off. Also, it will be interesting to see if one contestant will be homeless this week or if there will be more than one contestant.
