Bigg Boss nominates all contestants: Bigg Boss nominates all contestants for this shocking reason

As ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ progresses, it gets to see drama every day. In the very first episode of ‘Sunday Ka War’, host Karan Johar showed the mirror by removing the blindfolds on some members, then the equation between the family members and their connection seems to be changing. A week has passed and now the game of family members seems to be getting stronger, but in the meantime all the members of the family have been nominated, which has turned the whole game upside down.

After naming all the members of the family, a big twist may appear in the coming weeks. In fact, in the ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT nomination house, the ‘Panchayat Task’ was recently held for the nomination. Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were made judges in this task. Since both ‘Boss Man’ and ‘Boss Lady’ are already in the house, they could not participate in this work.



Read: Akshara will be ashamed of Shamita’s age again, said – Mother is old but not virtuous



The panchayat could not complete the work

All contestants were given a connection each and asked which of them they deemed eligible for the show. But members of the household were unable to complete the nomination, leaving the final decision to the Big Boss.



Read: Actress Rekha’s entry in Bigg Boss OTT? He will be seen in this role with Salman



That is why family members were punished

As a result, Big Boss nominated all the contestants to get out of the house. Bigg Boss tells the family, ‘The umpires were given a lot of time to reach a decision. But you could not reach any decision. Oops. You people did not take the nomination process seriously. And instead of taking it to the end, you guys didn’t fulfill your responsibility and left the decision to the Big Boss. Now Big Boss has decided that he nominates every member of the household to get out of the house.

Big Boss OTT changed everyone’s game plan, first week report cards



Who will be homeless, who will be safe?

Now it remains to be seen which contestants the people of the country will save from becoming homeless this week and whose leaves will be cut off. Also, it will be interesting to see if one contestant will be homeless this week or if there will be more than one contestant.

