Bigg Boss Oat Day 18 Full Episode: Big Boss Oat Day 18: Named Symbol-Neha, Milind-Akshara, Move The House-Big Boss Oat Day 18 Full Episode Updated Written In Hindi

Nishant, Pratik and Akshara got into an argument. Akshara started crying. Milind starts to explain to them and stands behind the symbol and looks at everyone and says please don’t cry. Akshara washes her face with water. Akshara says her feelings are not respected. Symbol says she understands her feelings.

Nishant and Pratik speak to each other. Pratik asks Nishant if he can believe the letter. Nishant says no. Divya announces the nomination for the third week and states that the card is kept in the Confession Room. The name of the contestant has to be written on it.



Divya tells Nishant that she wants to save Nishant and Musa. Prateek and Neha say their names will be written, everyone will take revenge. Rakesh and Shamita say that even if Nishant’s name is nominated, he will survive.

Zeeshan and Divya go to the confession room first. Big Boss says you can save any of the rest of the additions to the house. Both save Nishant and Musa. They say they have been targeted and should be given the right opportunity.

After this Rakesh and Shamita leave. Rakesh says that Nishant and Moos are playing safely. He tore down the names of Nishant and Moos written by Zeeshan and Divya and threw them in the dustbin.

Then Neha and Pratik go to the confession room. Nishant and Muskan write the name in the card to save the symbol. The symbol says that when the time comes, both will support and their connection will be strong.

Now Milind and Akshara went to the Confession Room and said that we will save Nishant and Muskan because they are playing a good game. Akshara comes out and tells Nishant that you stick to your words.

After this, Nishant and Moos leave. Big Boss tell me what to do. Moose says we are good kids, do all the work. Nishant says he agrees with Moos. They both go out and dance.

Shamita, Rakesh and Neha talk to each other. Rakesh tells Neha to keep your opinion firm. Rakesh says there will be a double cross. Shamita asks Rakesh why Nishant had to be saved. Rakesh says he deserves it. Both argue about it. Shamita says that if Nishant’s name is mentioned in the next work, she will go against Rakesh.

Big Boss announced the end of the nomination process. This time everyone saved Nishant and Mooj. In such a situation, Pratik-Neha, Akshara-Milind and Shamita-Rakesh are nominated to become homeless. Divya-Zeeshan is already the boss and lady, so they have survived.

Shamita tells Nishant-Moos that Rakesh is slow? He is right but remains uncertain. Shamita asks how is he out? Nishant explains. Shamita says I will talk to Rakesh. Shamita tells Rakesh that she wants to be together. She says we should not underestimate ourselves.

Rakesh says he is confused in the game. The two argue. Try to understand and understand each other. Shamita says we have to have more faith in ourselves. Shamita says she is not trying to suppress him. Shamita says she wants us to move forward together.

Rakesh tells the story of his past, how he struggled in life. Insomnia was the problem, no one was telling their family what had happened. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced that among today’s nominees Pratik-Neha, Akshara-Milind and Shamita-Rakesh, viewers have saved Shamita-Rakesh. With that, he says, the audience is happy with the competitors ’performance today. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….