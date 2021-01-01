Bigg Boss Oat Day 21 Written Update: Big Boss Oat Day 21: Divya Agarwal deserves all teachers at home – Bigg Boss Oat Day 21 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

All members of the Bigg Boss OTT house wake up with music. House boss Lady Neha Bhasin tells Akshara Singh that it is morning, get up and take care of your work. On this Akshara says that she does not want to do any work. Neha and Akshara remove the misunderstanding between them.

Household members talk to each other about cooking duties. The boss man symbol in the house is Sejpal, who tells what to do in the kitchen. On this, Neha Bhasin said that Divya Agarwal is saying that she will not do any housework. So Rakesh Bapat says tell him to go out of the house.



Prateek She gets emotional when Sehajpal talks to Akshara Singh about duty. She says everyone keeps targeting her. The symbol explains the letter that she can cook and eat by heart. After this, Shamita Shetty took possession of the letter.

Divya Agarwal says there will be a dance competition at home and two teams will be formed. Team A consists of Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal and Team B consists of Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana. In this dance competition, house boss Man Pratik Sehajpal and boss Lady Neha Bhasin will appear in the role of judge.

The dance competition begins and is performed by Team A Akshara Singh, Milind Gaba and Divya Agarwal. Team B is followed by Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana. Subsequently, Judge Prateek Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin announced Team B as the winner.

Big Boss tells the family that now is the time to tell the family members who deserve punishment. Bigg Boss says Divya Agarwal deserves punishment even though she has no connection in the house. With this, it is said that Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin will not be punished as they are the boss man and ball lady in the house.

Members of the household discuss among themselves the right to punishment. When most people name Divya Agarwal, she gets annoyed. Divya and Neha Bhasin have a heated argument. Also some members take the names of other members besides Divya.

The members of the House cannot reach a final decision on the right to punishment by mutual consent. During the discussion, there are a lot of arguments between the members and the members point out each other’s shortcomings. Divya Agarwal says she is not ready to be punished, do what she wants.

Bigg Boss asks Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sahajpal if they have taken any decision by mutual consent. On this, Neha and Pratik say that an agreement was reached on the names of Milind Gaba and Akshara but due to Divya Agarwal, the final agreement could not be reached.

Big Boss says that even after all this time, they have not been able to make a decision by mutual consent, so all connections in the house, including the lamp, are punishable. Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sehajpal are Boss Lady and Boss Man of the House so they will stay out of punishment.

Big Boss says that as a punishment, all members of the household have to run a saw in the field for an hour. After this, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat say that they do not accept this punishment. Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sahajpal request him but he is not ready to accept it. Neha and Pratik tell Bigg Boss that the people of the house are not ready to be punished.

