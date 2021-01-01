Bigg Boss Oat Day 23 Full Episode: Bigg Boss Oat Day 23: Sunny Leone puts the housework to work, Neha fills Neha’s ‘sin pitch’ – Bigg Boss Oat Day 23 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Sunny Leone makes the family work. In the coconut work when the ‘tip tip barsa pani’ sounds, the connections come closer to each other. In the middle of them is a coconut which they have to balance. Sunny says that the winners of this task are Pratik and Neha.

This is followed by another task in which the contestants have to tell the board who to accept and who to block with the picture. Divya comes first and she accepts the mold, blocking Shamita.



Then the symbol comes, he accepts Nishant and blocks the lamp. It is Akshara’s turn, she accepts Divya and blocks Rakesh. It’s Rakesh’s turn, he accepts Milind and blocks Akshara.

Moose turns, she accepts the symbol and blocks Neha. Shamita arrives and she accepts the mold while blocking the lamp. Now it’s Nishant’s turn, he accepts the symbol and blocks Neha. It’s Milind’s turn, he accepts Neha and blocks Shamita. It’s Neha’s turn, she accepts Shamita and blocks Akshara.

Sunny then sends Akshara and Neha to change clothes in the store room for the ‘Sins Villa’ task. A pot is kept for work. Competitors have to be told that the pot of sin will have to be filled, the pot will have to be turned over.

Neha and Akshara sit. Rakesh comes first and he turns the pot on the letter. After this, it is Divya’s turn and she turns the pot on Neha. Then Milind comes and throws the pot at Neha. Moose turns and she throws the pot at Neha. The symbol comes and it rotates the pot on the letter. It is Nishant’s turn and he throws a pot at Neha. Shamita’s turn comes and she throws a pot on the letter.

So Sunny says that, according to family members, Neha’s sin pot is overflowing. She greets everyone and leaves the house. Nishant and Milind talk to each other. Nishant says he doesn’t like Neha playing friendship cards. Neha herself plays this card.

Nishant asks Shamita how the show feels, how it works, how much difference is there than before? Shamita says it is very complicated. And talk to me. Tasks are also getting weird. Shamita tells what kind of boy she wants.

Prateek and Neha, on the other hand, speak. Then Rakesh and Shamita talk to each other on the bed. Rakesh plays with Shamita’s hair and shares a close moment. They share life stories with each other.

Then Milind, Akshara and Divya talk to each other. Divya says you people should form a bond with Rakesh and Shamita. Divya says there will be a captaincy job now and how will you guys get it. Akshara tells Divya that she will speak to Pratik and Neha separately. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….

