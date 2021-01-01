Bigg Boss Oat Day 26 Written Update: Big Boss Oat Day 26: Nia Sharma’s entry into the house, as soon as Lady Boss arrives – Bigg Boss Oat Day 26 full episode written in Hindi

The house of Big Boss OTT has a morning of seven members of music. Shamita Shetty looks very emotional and Rakesh Bapat explains to her. Rakesh hugs Shamita and handles her. Household members talk about their duties.

Prateek Sehajpal and the house boss Man Akshara Singh had an argument over the issue of household duties. The symbol tells the character that she always refuses to work. Akshara says that if you talk to her lovingly, she will work, but no one can force her to work.



Nishant Bhatt pulls Neha Bhasin’s leg and jokes that he has created a rift between her and Muskan Jatana. Nishant, Neha and Divya Agarwal have a lot of fun.

Niya Sharma enters the house with music. The family welcomed Nia and she met family members. Nia wished Rakesh Bapat a happy birthday. Big Boss welcomes Nia home.

Bigg Boss says that now the time for Boss Lady and Boss Man of Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sahajpal is over. Bigg Boss further informs that Niya Sharma will now be the next Boss Lady of the house.

Divya Agarwal read the letter from Bigg Boss and said that the house would be a function for the next Boss Man and Boss Lady. The name of this task will be Nia Rose. After this all the members of the household do this work. During the task, all the members of the household have a lot of fun.

Bigg Boss tells Housemates that the public is happy with his performance today. He also wished Rakesh Bapat a happy birthday. At the same time, Rakesh cuts the cake with all the members of the house and the congregation in the house celebrates.