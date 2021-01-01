Bigg Boss Oat Day 30 Written Update: Big Boss Oat Day 30: Rubina and Nikki came home to hire members – Big Boss Oat Day 30 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

After Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh became homeless in the Bigg Boss OTT, there are now only 7 members left. In a task in front of Karan Johar in Sunday Ka War, Nishant Bhatt gave Shamita Shetty an ego tag. This made Shamita angry and she had a fierce fight with Nishant.

Shamita Shetty also criticized her relationship with Rakesh Bapat. Rakesh explained to Shamita but she is not ready to understand. Shamita tells Rakesh that she did not support him. On this Rakesh says that it all happens in task, then Shamita says that she can defend herself.



Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilik and this season’s contestant Nikki Tamboli entered the house. The family welcomes both. Nikki asks the family who she is for. She then called Pratik Sejpal closer and kissed the other side of the glass.

Rubina Dilik and Nikki Tamboli tell family members that they have brought this task for them. She then explains that all members of the household in the group of two want to tell each other by mutual consent which member they do not want to see in the star wall. They also have to give reasons. It starts with Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin but Divya mentions Shamita Shetty and they quarrel but Neha doesn’t agree. Eventually Shamita’s picture is torn down.

Prateek Sehajpal and Muskan Jatana come and take Divya Agarwal’s name by mutual consent. After this the picture of the lamp is torn. This time, Rubina Dilek and Nikki Tamboli called three people together, namely Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty. He explains that this time, by mutual consent, not one but two people will have to be drawn on the star wall. After that, there is no mutual agreement between the three. In the end, the picture of Pratik Sehajpal and Muskan Jatana is torn.

Rubina Dilik and Nikki now tell the family that there is more work ahead. After this they both say that one member will have to stand up and she will ask the family members about her and they will have to answer. After this the work takes place and grows into fun-jokes and debates.

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilik leave the family. After this Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty talk to each other. Then Nishant Bhatt comes there and clears his misunderstanding with Shamita but there is no work between the two. At the same time, Nishant is also seen talking to Pratik Sehajpal.