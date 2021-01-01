Bigg Boss Oat Day 33 Written Update: Bigg Boss Oat Day 33: Final Competition Among In-Laws – Big Boss Oat Day 33 Full Episode Written Updates In Hindi

In the house of Bigg Boss OTT, members have spent the morning on the song Chal Chaiya. After this Muskan Jatana, Nishant Bhatt and Divya Agarwal talk to each other that Prateek Sejpal should know that the house has been disconnected. Actually, the symbol is seen with Neha Bhasin.

Members in the house talk about duty. Meanwhile, a fight broke out between Muskan Jatana and Prateek Sehajpal. The smile tells the symbol that he is thinking of the captain of the house. On this, Pratik says that he does not understand anything like that.



The members of the household sit in different groups and talk and plan ahead as the last ticket is about to arrive. At the same time, by wearing a smile and the symbol Sehajpal removed the misunderstanding between them.

Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says there is now a job at home for the ticket to the finale. The winning member in this task will advance to the finals. At the same time, the people have voted for Divya Agarwal and have reached the semi-finals of the task directly.

The last work ticket starts at home and Neha Bhasin and Muskan Jatana enter the task. The symbol is operated by Sehajpal. Neha won the first round. The second round is between Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt. Divya directs Agarwala. Rakesh Bapat won the round.

Prateek Sehajpal and Muskana Jatana once again got into a fight with Churshi. Nishant Bhatt and Neha Bhasin are both different. Divya Agarwal comes in a fight between Mascana and Pratik. Symbol told Divya that he stole his friend. Neha and Divya got into an argument.

The third round of the task begins and Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal play. Directed by Nishant Bhatt. The goal sign wins. The Big Boss then announced that the task would expire on this day.

Household members talk about work. At the same time, Shamita Shetty shouts at Rakesh Bapat. Neha Bhasin explains to Shamita. Divya Agarwal, on the other hand, tells Rakesh why he is walking around with such a distorted face. Rakesh says there is no problem.