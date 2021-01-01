Bigg Boss Oat Day 6 Written Update: Big Boss Oat Day 6: Confusion over kitchen duties, letter para hua high – Bigg Boss Oat Day 6 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

Big Boss is a musical morning for OTT House members. After this, home captain Jodi Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal create a misunderstanding. Prateek and Zeeshan Khan talk about their duties in the kitchen. Zeeshan says he will do his duty as he pleases.

Urfi Javed and Nishant Bhatt object to Zeeshan Khan while speaking on duty. Prateek Sehajpal tells Nishant and Zeeshan that if everyone keeps firing like this, it will not work. During the explanation of the symbol, Akshara Singh can also be spoken.



Nishant Bhatt and Akshara Singh had an argument over cooking and chopping in the morning. Nishant and Akshara clash in the garden area. The mercury of the letter rises so high that it screams that do not hang over your forehead. Don’t think of anyone to mark the road. Nishant also answers this and says that he will speak whenever he wants. When everyone explained the letter, she started shouting at everyone and said that her BP has increased and her body is shaking.

Household members arrive in the kitchen to prepare food. Now there is a heated argument between Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. Pratik tries to explain his point to them but Neha is not ready to listen. Then Karan Nath tells Pratik that he is in the middle of talking to others. Neha says that she will not eat food in this kitchen because the atmosphere here is very bad.

Prateek Sehajpal goes to Neha Bhasin and says that he has only one face so he has come to her. Pratik wants to clear his misunderstanding with Neha. The two work together again. Prateek tells Neha that he thought he made a mistake and apologized. Then Karan Nath and Pratik have fun with each other.

Bigg Boss says the nomination process is over because the people have decided. Bigg Boss revealed that Urfi Javed, Rakesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana have been nominated for eviction this week.

Bigg Boss says that Pratik Sehajpal and Rakesh Bapat have chosen their team and want to do the next thing. This work is to be done for the next boss lady and boss man of the house. Prateek and Rakesh choose their team and Urfi Javed has no connection so she will handle the job. Divya Agarwal reads to the members of the household about this work.

Rakesh Bapat’s team members have to stand as statues with their connections. At the same time, members of Pratik Sehajpal’s team have to try to move these statues to one place with their connections. You can do anything to move the statue.

The work begins and the operator aka Javed Rakesh explains the pose of his statue to the team members of Bapat. Shamita Shetty with Rakesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal with Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin with Milind Gaba are standing as statues. At the same time, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Akshara Singh, Muskan Jatana, Riddhima Pandit did their best to move the statue in Pratik Sehajpal’s team.

The work resumes and the people behind Rakesh Bapat’s team become statues and the people of Prateek Sejpal’s team try to move them. Director alias Javed Muskan got angry with Jatana.

During the task, Divya Agarwal stands with her connection with Zeeshan Khan as a statue. Riddhima Pandit brings a bottle of Dettol from inside the house and pours it on them. Divya shouts at him and says who it is and what has been poured from above, their eyes are burning.

Riddhima Pandit immediately apologizes and says that she did not want to do any harm. Riddhima says she has Dettol on her head, which accidentally reaches her eyes. But Divya does not listen. She starts screaming. Divya got angry and started pouring water from the bucket on everyone.

On Akshara Singh, Divya tells Agarwal not to do all this. This is followed by a war of words between Divya and Akshara. Divya says don’t come to him now. On this Akshara says that what it means not to come, it is work.

The work starts once again and the people of Rakesh Bapat’s team become statues and the people of Prateek Sejpal’s team try to move them. Now members of Pratik’s team and director Urfi Javed discuss among themselves. Urfi says he will do nothing to shake it. The people of Pratik’s team make different efforts to bring down the statue of Rakesh’s team. Big Boss announces that the task is over today. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….

