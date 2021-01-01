Bigg Boss Ot alias Javed is crying after the end: Urfi Javed did not stop crying after the elimination

Alias ​​Javed exited ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on Sunday night. After the elimination, he spoke in an exclusive conversation with our colleague Zoom Digital about what happened at home.

Urfi said she has been crying and upset since she finished. He said he felt bad and was not very happy about what was happening and what had happened. Her biggest annoyance is with Zeeshan Khan, whose partner she was in the show.



Zeeshan doesn’t care about emotions

Urfi said, ‘Zeeshan is number one C, I would like to say this. He doesn’t care about emotions, anything. He was still doing his own thing when I left. He is selfish. He was pushing me even after I was eliminated.

Zeeshan did not let him speak

Urfi further said, ‘Zeeshan would not let me speak. And he doesn’t know what he understands himself, he’s saying don’t accept my side. What grace, what grace, have you given your father’s property to me? ‘

Didn’t know it would be a bond

About Zeeshan, Urfi says, ‘I had no idea that our bond would be like this. If I had already understood, I would have chosen him so am I crazy? I thought he was a 7-8 year old friend and in a house where everyone is unknown, but this boy is the one who will kill you, bite and eat you and then say don’t believe me, I will kill you, bite what else did you eat? ‘

If there is a wild card entry, I will deprive my life

Urfi says that along with her, the rest of the contestants of the show are also saddened and shocked by his exclusion. When asked if she wanted to return to Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card entry, the actress said, “Of course, why not. The fire in my heart, I have to go there and light it. And I’ll light a fire that will burn the whole house and I’ll see.” I will make my life miserable, I will shed tears of blood, I will repent even if I vomit, the chilies will come out from there too.

