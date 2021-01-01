Bigg Boss OT Day 13 Written Updates: Big Boss OT Day 13: Home K New Boss Man Zeeshan and Boss Lady Divya – Bigg Boss OT Day 13 Full Episode Updates Written in Hindi

In Big Boss OTT, the people in the house get up to the music and have fun. At the same time, Big Boss announced that his gas was cut off due to poor performance by members of the household. So only 2 hours of gas will be available in the morning and now it is time to get gas.

Prateek Sejpal vandalized the property of Bigg Boss. Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal interrupt him and stop him from doing so. Symbol says this task makes no sense to him so he is doing it. Divya says if he loses, will he break the whole house?



Home captain Rakesh Bapat tells Prateek Sehajpal that he will be punished for vandalizing the property and will have to wash all the dishes. Symbol says he won’t wash the dishes and will do what he wants to do. There was an argument between Pratik and Rakesh.

Prateek Sehajpal loses his garo and throws and throws the property used in the work into the swimming pool. Akshara Singh explains the connection of the symbol but he says that this work makes no sense to him because the work is not done properly.

Rakesh Bapat read Bigg Boss’s rule that property should be used and not broken. Pratik shouts at Sehajpal for a laugh. Rakesh then fights Pratik Zeeshan Khan. Nishant Bhatt separates the two.

Neha Bhasin comments on Prateek Sejpal and Akshara Singh regarding husband and wife. There was an argument between Akshara and Neha. On the other hand, the battle between Prateek and Rakesh Bapat continues. The two are constantly arguing. There is a misunderstanding between Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan and the two argue.

Along with Pratik Sehajpal, now Nishant Bhatt also throws the property into the swimming pool and says the operator made the wrong decision. Zeeshan Khan, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat recovered the property used in the task from the swimming pool. Once again, there is a tussle between Zeeshan and Pratik. Nishant separates the two.

For the next boss lady and boss man of the house, the next round of work that started the day before begins. When Zeeshan Khan noticed while working that things were not going his way, he suddenly started throwing things at Sahapal easily. When Pratik tries to stop him, Zeeshan pushes him hard.

Instead of intervening, the task director Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat disqualified the team of Prateek Sehajpal, Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt from the task itself. Seeing this mold, Nishant and Pratik got angry and asked questions to Shamita and Rakesh. There is an atmosphere of confusion in the house.

Shamita Shetty tells her connection to Rakesh Bapat that there is a gap in communication between them and this has led to a lot of conflicts between them. Shamita got angry at Rakesh and said that he had gone to Susu in the middle of work. Shamita tells Rakesh that no matter what happens, he should control his father-in-law’s people. Even if they have to wear diapers for that. Rakesh laughed when he heard this and said that it is natural and he cannot control it. On this Shamita says Rakesh, you have come here only for Susu, food and sleep? Control your Susu. Put on diapers. Hearing this, Rakesh starts asking for diapers from Bigg Boss.

In the ongoing task of Boss Man and Boss Lady, only the connection of Zeeshan Khan-Divya Agarwal and Milind Gaba-Neha Bhasin has survived. Neha and Milind had an argument during the task. Eventually Zeeshan and Divya won the job of becoming the next Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

Bigg Boss tells the Housemates that the public is not very happy with his performance, so it will affect his next day’s routine. Big Boss says that like the previous day, they will have to reduce the gas supply the next day and they will only get gas for four hours. Two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

