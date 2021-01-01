Bigg Boss Ot Day 28 Written Updates: Big Boss Ot Day 28: Big Boss Ot Day 28 Full Episodes Written in Hindi

All the members in the Bigg Boss OTT house wake up with music. Muskan Jatana tells her connection Nishant Bhatt that he always fights with her. She always forgives him. At the same time, in the kitchen, members of the household have breakfast and have fun. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin give romantic poses.

Divya Agarwal read the letter from Bigg Boss. She says there will be a task to claim the next Boss Man and Boss Lady in the house. The claim includes three connections to the house namely Nishant Bhatt-Muskan Jatana, Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh and Prateek Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin. After this the members of the house discuss among themselves.



The next boss man and boss lady in the house has a job, in which their family members receive letters. Household members have two options, either read the letter or tear it up. When the letter is torn, a step is added to their ladder. The first letter came from Divya Agarwal’s house and she became emotional after reading the letter.

Divya Agarwal is followed by Nishant Bhatt’s letter. Then a letter comes from Akshara Singh’s house but she decides to tear it up. After this comes Neha Bhasin’s letter and after reading the letter she gets emotional and the rest of the family takes care of her.

Milind received a letter from Ghalib’s house and read it. Pratik then gets a letter from Sehajpal’s house but decides to tear it up. After this, they become very emotional and family members explain to them. The last letter in the task came from Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt handed it to her.

Thus ends the work of the next Boss Man and Boss Lady. On top of that, Bigg Boss says there will be no Boss Man and Boss Lady in the house this week because the work will end evenly. Bigg Boss further informs that from today the public is happy with the performance of the members of the household.

There was a fierce fight between Divya Agarwal and Muskan Jatana. Actually, when Divya talks to Nishant Bhatt, Muskan doesn’t like it, she confronts Divya. Divya says that if there is such a problem, get married and take them home, then a smile breaks out. The smile tells Divya that she is not related, otherwise she scolds her everywhere. Nishant takes Muskan away from there.

Divya Agarwal tells Akshara Singh that Muskan is behaving like a child. Divya says she didn’t expect such a thing from Muskan. If Pratik Sejpal is doing all this, he will not find it strange. Muskan and Nishant, on the other hand, got into an argument.