Bigg Boss OT Day 32 Full Episode: Bigg Boss OTT Day 32: Neha Explains The Symbol, Don’t Be Confused By Moose – Bigg Boss OT Day 32 Full Episode Updated In Hindi

Disputes occur between family members. Nishant and then Pratik climbed on Rakesh. Pratik then had an argument with Shamita. According to Pratik Rakesh, it is annoying that women can be less physically strong than men in the task.

Divya announced that there is an auto rickshaw in the garden and she will have a roll in the house. Pratik and Nishant talk to each other. Neha and Shamita talk about mutual consent. The lamp symbol tells you that you have to stay on one page. Prateek tells Neha that if we come into the danger zone, we will have to get Shamita out.



Rakesh privately admits that his intention was not to insult anyone. Prateek and Neha come closer and talk to each other. Bigg Boss gets angry at Pratik and Neha and says how many rules you will break. I don’t understand how to speak English.

The auto rickshaw buzzes and it is mutually agreed that Shamita will get out of the rickshaw and the mold and lights will remain there. Shamita says she sends Neha in a rickshaw. When Neha comes out, Pratik sits in the rickshaw. Neha says that she doesn’t like mold at all. Shamita and Neha talk to each other. Neha says that if Pratik is called out, it will mean that he will understand what kind of player Moose is.

Neha gets angry at Moose. Big Boss invites all members of the family into the house. Neha says Pratik will kill you in a circle of friendship here. Moose will get you stuck and what are you crazy about? Moose and symbols speak to each other. The symbol tells Moses why he nominated him.

Neha persuades Rakesh not to trust Nishant. Moose and symbols speak to each other. Shamita tells Divya to take out the mold. Divya says that when he walks around, she doesn’t even trust him.

Shamita, Divya and Mooj sit in the rickshaw and both nominate Shamita. Shamita says look at Rakesh, open your eyes. Bigg Boss is interrupted when Rakesh and Shamita speak English. Shamita says she loves honestly.

Now the symbol, the mold and the lamp speak in the rickshaw. Moose tells Pratik that she has emotional faith in him but not for the game. Neha says she doesn’t want to live with such people and he has to move out of the house. Neha had a heated argument with Moose and then Divya. Neha and Divya blame each other.

Lamps and molds in auto rickshaws are named after the symbol. Pratik comes out and tells Neha to go inside. Nishant tells Musa that you are a strong girl. Big Boss says the fifth bell has rung and he’s been delayed. Bigg Boss says Pratik, Muskan, Divya, Neha and Shamita are nominated. The symbol gets irritated and irritated.

Nishant tells Neha that she doesn’t have to target everyone. There was an argument between Nishant and Pratik. Shamita and Neha got into an argument but then hugged each other.

The symbol tells Divya that you have always used it for sports. No one is emotionally attached to you. Shamita and Rakesh got into an argument. Shamita says don’t threaten and try to understand them. Shamita says we are both stubborn but try to understand them.

Then the symbol sits alone and cries. Rakesh says that if he is not talking to Divya, then Shamita should not talk to Pratik either. Shamita was shocked. Divya can talk to Shamita but no. After this, Divya pours oil on the meals of Shamita and Neha who work in the kitchen. When Shamita comes out crying, Rakesh comes to explain but the matter turns into an argument. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for further updates ….