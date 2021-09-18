Bigg Boss OT Finale Live Updates: Big Boss OTT Finale Episode – Big Boss Have Fun With OTT Finale Finalists

The end of Bigg Boss OTT has begun and the moment people have been waiting for will come in a few hours. That is, people are curious to know who will be the winner of Season One of Bigg Boss OTT. A decision will be made on Saturday night. In addition to Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar, some guests are also joining the finale.

Karan Johar comes on stage at the Bigg Boss OTT and gets emotional as the show ends. He says what he will do every day now and he will miss the show a lot. After this, Karan Johar says that one should look at the situation inside the house.



The remaining 5 finalists in the Bigg Boss house get up in the morning to sing. When Rakesh Bapat forcibly picks up Divya Agarwal, she says he sleeps all day. On this Rakesh says that while he sleeps, Divya says that he sleeps on Shamita Shetty’s lap all day long.

Divya Agarwal read the letter from Bigg Boss and said that the last day is left for the members of the household. Now they all have to play a game. Divya explains the rules related to the game to the members. After this the family members talk to each other.

Big Boss informs family members that live streaming is being turned off from this evening’s special event. After this he says that two guests are coming to the house. Then comes Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia and the family welcomes them. Bharti Singh and Harsh have a lot of fun with Libanchia family members.

Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty talk to Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia all the finalists in the house one by one. In the meantime, the two pulled the legs of all members of the family.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia tell Rakesh Bapat that everyone has to come one by one and Rakesh has to say negative things about them. All the members come and Rakesh tells his negative things and even in the meantime there is an atmosphere of laughter in the house.

The first round of the game is played at home, in which Rakesh Bapat plays the role of husband. Also, Shamita Shetty is in the role of wife and Divya Agarwal is in the role of girlfriend. Meanwhile, all the members of the household and Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia are having a lot of fun.

After this, the second round of the game begins, in which Nishant Bhatt plays the role of a married man. At the same time Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sahajpal come for the wedding. A pair of two is not possible. After this everyone plays a lot and has fun at home.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia told the members present in the house that they have brought an award for them. He will reward everyone. After this, Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia receive each other’s awards from the members of the household. After receiving these fun prizes, family members give speeches.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Libanchia play many other games with the members of the household. Both then ask all members of the household to jump into the swimming pool. All members have fun jumping into the pool. Then Bharti Singh and Harsh leave the Libanchia family and say goodbye.

The show’s host Karan Johar reached the stage of Bigg Boss OTT and is accompanied by former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Akshara Singh, Muskan Jatana, Karan Nath, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gaba. Karan Johar introduces all the finalists and says that any one winner will get a prize of Rs 25 lakh and a shiny trophy.

Karan Johar talks to former contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. Karan Johar then meets Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sejpal, Divya Agarwal, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. The remaining 5 members enter in a very stylish manner.

Big Boss congratulates all the finalists. Big Boss talks to family members and says they will leave the house after a while. Family members get emotional when they hear this. He goes on to say that those kids have made the season so much fun.

Karan Johar talks to and congratulates the finalists in the house and enjoys the champagne. The finalists also meet the X contestants. Karan Johar tells the finalists that the winner will get Rs 25 lakh and a trophy. Everyone is very happy to hear this.

Karan Johar tells the finalists in the house that everyone should give each other a winning speech before winning. After this, all the finalists give the winning speeches one by one. In the meantime, a very fun atmosphere is created in the house.