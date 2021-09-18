Bigg Boss Ot Finale Promo Bharti Singh And Strict Limbachia Roast Contestant Karan Wahi Itvik Dhanjani Also Entered

The Bigg Boss OTT final is just a few hours away. To make it more exciting and explosive, the last part is going to have some resounding entries. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia will announce the winner of the show, while Itvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will come to have fun with the contestants.

In the midst of all this fun, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia will be seen baking the contestants. The producers have released a promo for the finale episode (Bigg Boss OTT Finale Promo), which features a glimpse of the performance. It has also been reported that in addition to Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia, Twik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi will also be appearing in the show.



Another promo shows Bharti and Harsh going to the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and roasting the contestants. Bharti Prateek beats Sahajpal and Neha Bhasin as a ‘grandfather-grandson’ duo. Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are also teased for their romantic chemistry.

The end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be telecast on Voot Select app from 7 pm. You need to subscribe to Voot to watch live streams. Those who do not have a subscription can see it tomorrow, September 19.

Bigg Boss OTT currently has top-5 contestants, including Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sahajpal. According to the report, in addition to the trophy, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be given a prize of Rs 55 lakh.