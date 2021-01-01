Bigg Boss OT Rakesh Bapat New side: Rakesh Bapat tried to get close to Shamita Shetty

‘Big Boss OTT’ is getting interesting every day. Rakesh Bapat, the new incarnation of Shamita Shetty’s connection, is seen in the show. Rakesh, who was kept away from arguments, now seems to be very close to Shamita.

In the new video that has surfaced, all the contestants are seen sleeping on the same bed at night. Meanwhile, Rakesh says come on, I will try for gold once. Rakesh says I am trying to warm you up. Shamita says I break. All the contestants laughed.



The contestants had fun

The contestants joke and say it’s okay Shamita. Shamita says your connection is on the other side and Rakesh says I don’t like long distances. Shamita gets down from the bed and starts pulling Rakesh to comfort her.

Neha asked Shamita – why are you scared?

Neha tells Shamita why are you afraid to sleep with her? Shamita says I will contact you tomorrow, Rakesh says okay at the same time, at the same place? He laughed a lot after that.

