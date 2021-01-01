Bigg Boss OT Sunday Why War: Bigg Boss OT Day 36 Full Episode Updated in Hindi

Big Boss OTT is on its way to its last stop. The house has another musical morning. Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana talk about Shamita Shetty among themselves. All members of the household perform Ganapati Aarti.

Pratik gets angry as Sehajpal is not able to attend Aarti. After this all the members perform Aarti one by one. The house has a devotional atmosphere. All householders take Aarti of Ganesh ji.



All the members of the house said goodbye to Ganpati. After this Rakesh Bapat immerses Ganpati Bappa. Rakesh and Neha Bhasin talk about the riots in the house. Rakesh and Neha have their own opinion. Then Shamita Shetty and Neha talk to each other.

The Big Boss asks the members of the house that all the members should decide by mutual consent which two members have the worst performance in the house which deserves punishment. In addition, the names of the two best performing members of the household are to be mentioned.

All the members of the household discuss among themselves but as usual there are disputes. Finally, when everything is normal, Divya Agarwal says she does not agree with both punishment and good judgment. This led to a heated argument between Divya and Nishant Bhatt.

There is constant confusion in the house and family members cannot reach any final decision. Big Boss organizes a class for family members and says that if the decision is not made by mutual consent, then make a decision by a majority.

Following the orders of the Big Boss, the majority of household members make decisions. According to the verdict, Divya Agarwal and Muskan Jatana deserve punishment. At the same time, the performances of Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal are said to be the best at home.

Nishant Bhatt read Bigg Boss’s letter. According to the letter, the two members of the household who were convicted should write ‘I’m sorry’ on a sign in the garden area and make a round in the garden area and then write the same. This is followed by Mascana Jatana and Divya Agarwal.

Household members speak in different groups. Bigg Boss announces that the sentence of Muskan Jatana and Divya Agarwal is over. Shamita Shetty reads the letter from Bigg Boss and says that the best performing members in the house get a meal for Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt which they just have to use.

In the Sunday Ka War episode, Karan Johar interacts with family members and wishes them a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. After this, the family members give a performance in front of Karan Johar on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav. Then the symbols sweeten the family members. Karan Johar gives a glimpse of the trophy that the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT will get.

Karan Johar talks to family members about their attitudes towards each other during their household tasks. Karan Johar takes classes one by one. At the same time, a girl gets a call from people and she questions Neha Bhasin and questions the language style. Neha apologizes for this.

Karan Johar welcomes MX Takatak Stars into the house and he does fun things with both members of the family. After this, Karan Johar called singers Neha Kakkad and Tony Kakkar on stage. After this both the guests play a task with the family members. In this task, members have to hug each other’s hairbands and tell which of them is pulling the thorn.

Divya Agarwal K Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat Prateek Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal, Prateek Sehajpal Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal, Muskan Jatana Neha Bhasin, Shit Shanti Putin Shetty.

Karan Johar revealed that Rakesh Bapat and Nishant Bhatt have already reached the finale week. He then clarified that the people have saved Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Prateek Sejpal from their votes. Now Muskan Jatana and Neha Bhasin are in the danger zone.

Karan Johar tells the family that now Muskana wants to be saved from the danger zone of Jatana and Neha Bhasin. All members must also give a reason for rescuing both members from the danger zone. Shamita Shetty saves Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt saves, Divya Agarwal saves laughter, Pratik Sehajpal saves Neha Bhasin, Rakesh Bapat saves Neha Bhasin by cutting the wire. He walks out of the house wearing such a smile. Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Prateek Sahajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt reached the Bigg Boss OTT final.