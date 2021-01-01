bigg boss ott: bigg boss ott zeeshan khan and akshara singh fight Watch both physical cross line video Zeeshan-Akshara Fight: Zeeshan and Akshara bang! Exceeded the limits of rudeness

After making an impact in Bhojpuri films, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is now seen banging on the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. Like her special friend Pratik, Akshara Singh is also playing her game as soon as she arrives in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Ever since he entered the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, he has been getting into a fight with someone. Who can forget Shamita Shetty’s battle over salt last week, after which he used the word ‘Aunty’ on national television for Shamita. Now Akshara is at war with the new Captain Zeeshan Khan in the house. The quarrel between the two escalates to the point that Akshara and Zeeshan start fighting.After Shamita Shetty, Akshara is now battling Zeeshan Khan, the new captain of the house. The video of the quarrel between the two is going very viral on social media. The producers of the show have shared a video of Zeeshan and Akshar on their social media accounts. In which Zeeshan tells Akshara to do some household chores. Which the letter rejects. It was only after this that a heated argument broke out between Zeeshan and Akshara.

In the video, Akshara Singh is seen throwing Zeeshan Khan’s luggage. The real Zeeshan Khan tells Akshara to tie a basket of her clothes otherwise she will pick it up and throw it away. The two then started arguing. In front of the other contestants in the house, Akshara Singh tells Zeeshan where the incoming luggage has been thrown, then she goes into the room and starts throwing Zeeshan’s luggage here and there.

