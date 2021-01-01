bigg boss ott: bigg boss ott zeeshan khan and akshara singh fight Watch both physical cross line video Zeeshan-Akshara Fight: Zeeshan and Akshara bang! Exceeded the limits of rudeness
There was a fight between Zeeshan and Akshara
After Shamita Shetty, Akshara is now battling Zeeshan Khan, the new captain of the house. The video of the quarrel between the two is going very viral on social media. The producers of the show have shared a video of Zeeshan and Akshar on their social media accounts. In which Zeeshan tells Akshara to do some household chores. Which the letter rejects. It was only after this that a heated argument broke out between Zeeshan and Akshara.
In the video, Akshara Singh is seen throwing Zeeshan Khan’s luggage. The real Zeeshan Khan tells Akshara to tie a basket of her clothes otherwise she will pick it up and throw it away. The two then started arguing. In front of the other contestants in the house, Akshara Singh tells Zeeshan where the incoming luggage has been thrown, then she goes into the room and starts throwing Zeeshan’s luggage here and there.
