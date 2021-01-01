Bigg Boss OTT connection disconnected: Bigg Boss OTT: Now news is coming that two connections have been changed in the house of Bigg Boss OTT.

‘Big Boss OTT’ is slowly making its way to its destination. The six-week long show has been reversed for two weeks. So far three members of the household have moved out. Urfi Javed was out in the first week and the connection between Riddhima Pandit and Karan Nath has become homeless in the second week. Now news is coming that the two connections in the house have been interchanged.

‘The Khabari’, which gives news related to ‘Bigg Boss’, has given new information from inside the house on its Twitter handle. According to The Khabari’s tweet, two new connections have been made to the house of Bigg Boss OTT. That means Akshara Singh has a new relationship with Milind Gaba and Prateek Sehajpal has a new relationship with Neha Bhasin. The symbol is also said to have severed ties with the letter. It is noteworthy that earlier Akshara Singh and Prateek Sehajpal had connections and Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba had connections.



We tell you that this is not the first time someone in the house has lost connection. Earlier, Zeeshan Khan severed ties with Urfi Javed and made a new connection with Divya Agarwal. Urfi Javed’s breakup was the reason for his homelessness.

