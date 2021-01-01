Bigg Boss OTT Day 10 Written Update: Bigg Boss OTT Day 10: Riddhima and Pratik fought in the nomination process, family members intervened – Bigg Boss OTT Day 10 full episode written in Hindi

Big Boss OTT has another musical morning and all the members wake up dancing. In the morning, Neha Bhasin and Karan Nath talk about the fight between Riddhima Pandit and Prateek Sehajpal. Both say Riddhima’s way of speaking is wrong. At the same time, Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana talk to each other.Nishant Bhatt cleans the vegetables in the house and says who makes apple curry. He says that if he and Prateek Sehajpal are given a chance to go out of the house, they will come after selling the apples. He smiles and says why these two will go to sell apples. She will also go to sell apples and show her how to sell apples.

Riddhima Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says the panchayat nomination work will be evicted from the house. In this work a panchayat is organized and Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat become the panch. As usual the battle begins at the beginning of the work. First of all, along with both the umpires, Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal also become umpires. There is a heated argument between Riddhima Pandit and Prateek Sehajpal. Actually, the job is to tell people what a connection doodle is.

During the task, Pratik Sejpal said that Riddhima Pandit is a doodle. Pratik says Riddhima does not fit in the show. Riddhima then gets irritated and calls Pratik a dirty man. The symbol says I should bring medicine. Riddhima slapped Pratikke badly and explained everything to Riddhima. Riddhima says that if Pratik is involved all the time, how will she stand up for her.

Riddhima Pandit shouts loudly and says that the symbol Sehajpal is bothering her all the time and this is not going to work. She says everyone in the house is gang-up against her. Karan Nath interrupts Riddhima’s connection and asks the symbol not to be interrupted. The connection of the symbol Akshara Singh interferes.

In the Bigg Boss Panchayat Nomination Task, Panch asks Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty to decide who is the playmate in the house. On this, the referee says that the combination of Nishant Bhatt and Muskan Jatana has done minimal work. Nishant was angry with Shamita. Bigg Boss says the decision of the house umpires is not final because people who look at the members of the house will also decide whether they go with the decision of the umpires or whether their decision is something different.

Shortly after, Bigg Boss revealed that the public disagreed with the referee’s decision in the first round and that Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt are not doodles. Thus, Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal have now been nominated for eviction. At the same time, Muskan and Nishant become very happy.

The second round of Bigg Boss Panchayat nominations began. Big Boss explains that in this round he tells which connection stays the cleanest. Along with Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat, Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit officiated. In the panchayat, all the members of the household discuss this. The umpire decides that the connection between Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt is the dirtiest. Bigg Boss says the public will now review the referee’s decision.

Prateek Sahajpal wanted to talk to Neha Bhasin but she kept ignoring him. The symbol then had connections with Akshara Singh and Neha. After this, Akshara had a heated argument with Shamita Shetty.

Shortly afterwards, Bigg Boss made it clear that the public disagreed with the decision of the umpires in the first round and believed that Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt were not the cleanest. Thus, now Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit have been nominated for homelessness. At the same time Muskan and Nishant express their happiness.

