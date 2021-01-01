Bigg Boss OTT Day 11: Every member nominated, Pratik, Rakesh and Nishant cry

Moose sings the song and Nishant and Neha join them. Through the songs, Neha says, the symbols are fake. She says she had already thought in her life that people could be blessed from afar. Zeeshan talks to Divya and Neha and says we should come together in a group. Divya says no one is standing with her, so she doesn’t want to come in the group. Divya calls Neha mean and says you are just bullshit. Bigg Boss tells Rakesh that if you are the boss in the house, it is your responsibility to make sure that the house runs smoothly. Rakesh tells his family. He says Big Boss has allowed anyone to become captain to punish him for not doing his job. There was an argument between Pratik and Rakesh. Prateek, Rakesh and Shamita fight over the issue of cleanliness. Prateek says that Shamita dropped the cup in the toilet. There is a lot of talk about this. The symbols tell everyone that they are approaching, take them away. Prateek says Shamita is shocked. Neha tells Riddhima that we are not grouping. She says she should not be called a diplomat. There is a lot of discussion between Pratik and Rakesh in Bagh area. Nishant yells at Rakesh defending Shamita. Nishant says you don’t have the strength to play a role in people. You people don’t see the right things. There was an argument between Zeeshan and Akshara. Akshara and Neha have also had a quarrel. Akshara says you guys try to look younger. Shamita says it is in your mind. Moose starts crying and explains to Nishant. Nishant says why I can’t see while working. Neha says she doesn’t have a servant here. Don’t be afraid. Akshara closes her ears and says shout as much as you want. Shamita and Neha ask if you only have rites? Symbols and letters come together and argue with everyone else. Akshara tells Neha that if you don’t want to talk to people, don’t. Letters and symbols communicate. Shamita tells Zeeshan that Akshara is insecure. Now Milind and Neha started arguing. Neha says if you want to change your choice, change it. Milind says outside you say Milind doesn’t support. Milind says you just want what you need. This is the third meeting of the panchayat and the weakest connection of the house will have to be discussed. Milind and Neha say that our connection is from the heart and the symbol and letter are called weak. Zeeshan and Divya call the symbol and the letter weak. Symbols and letters say that the connection is mental. We both take on each other’s roles. Don’t speak in that the symbol says. Zeeshan fighting. Both call each other crazy. Symbol throws the bottle and says something with his mouth. Divya says why did you swear. The symbol says not given to Zeeshan, given to the General. Karan tells Pratik to be silent, then I should speak. Riddhima tells Pratikla that if there is a man, come forward. The icon is dragged by the alphabet. Karan and Riddhima take turns and she says that the connection between the symbol and the letter is fake. Shamita says Akshara and Pratik got 3 votes and Neha and Milind got 1 vote. Rakesh also calls the symbol and the letter a weak connection. Shamita and Divya got into an argument. Riddhima and Pratik also fall into controversy. Riddhima tells Pratik that when you can go to the family, then why not us. Prateek tells Rakesh that you are the backbone. Rakesh says don’t say this now. The symbol says that every time you change your decision. The two started arguing. It has no effect on who has the weakest connection in the house. Everyone quarrels among themselves. Karan got angry at Moose. Zeeshan stops doing. Pratik says to Karan that I respect you. Riddhima interrupts and calls the symbol crazy. Symbol says he didn’t insult anyone. He gets emotional and cries. He says he should be given a chance to raise his voice. Pratik and Riddhima argue and tell each other to feel ashamed. Bigg Boss says the umpires were given a lot of time but could not make a decision. Bigg Boss canceled the task and as punishment said that everyone including Shamita and Rakesh has been nominated to get out of the house. Rakesh says there are fights over nonsense. When Rakesh cries, Karan, Riddhima and Shamita come to explain. Karan says brother, I am with you. Rakesh says that Dad fought for the country and what he is doing here. Pratik and Zeeshan talk to each other. Zeeshan explains to Rakesh that now there are only two weeks, stay strong. Nishant, on the other hand, cries and the letters, moose and symbols stop him. Nishant says he has never seen Pratik so weak. The symbol says that some things strike the heart. Nishant’s tears reach the letter. Rakesh says he completely changed where he picked up Nishant and came home. The symbol comes to Rakesh and says sorry you felt bad. Nishant also comes and explains to Rakesh. Big Boss announced the decision on the report card and said that the audience is happy with today’s game. Milind and Neha speak. Milind says he won’t be talking to anyone and we will both play together. Pratik and Riddhima now speak easily and try to solve things. Riddhima asks don’t speak man, she says sorry and Pratik also says sorry. They both hug each other. Zeeshan and Milind say that everyone has become friends because everyone is nominated. All the same fields are radishes. Rakesh tells Divya that Shamita wants to talk. Shamita says seniors should be respected. The lamp rises and sets. Divya murmurs that if someone is 20 years older, he will dance on his head. Stay tuned to Navbharat Times for more updates …