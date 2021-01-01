bigg boss ott day 12 written update: bigg boss ott day 12: tough competition for the next boss woman and boss man in the house – big boss ott day 12 full episode written in hindi

Another musical morning started in the OTT house of Bigg Boss. Household members sit and talk in different groups. The Big Boss asks the members of the house that all the members decide among themselves and says that the next boss in the house wants to keep the wife and the boss man away from the race. On this, the people of the house take the names of Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.

Riddhima Pandit reads the letter from Bigg Boss and says that now there is a job for the next Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house. She reads the letter and explains the rules of work. The work begins and the family members apply their power. Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty do the work.



BB Factory Task directors Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty decide that Akshara Singh and Prateek Sehajpal are out in the first round. Before exiting the first round, both Akshara and Pratik talk to the operators but they can’t satisfy them.

After the first round, members plan for the second round. The second round begins and the connection blocks are collected and the names of the other connections with the block begin to be written. Nishant Bhatt and Neha Bhasin have fun in the task.

Check the names written from the block by Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty Ghar K Connection. In the second round, operators Riddhima Pandit and Karan Nath throw out the connection. At the same time, in the second round, Pratik Sahajpal argued with Shamita over the rules.

Muskan Jatana and Nishant Bhatt split and the two stopped talking to each other. Pratik Sahajpal explains to both and Nishant and Muskan take their side. The symbol explains to both but he is not ready to accept both. The symbol on it says don’t fight because tomorrow you have to play well in the task.

Bigg Boss tells the Housemates that the public is not very happy with his performance, so it will affect his next day’s routine. Big Boss says that now they will have to reduce the gas supply the next day and they will only get gas for four hours. Two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

