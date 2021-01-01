bigg boss ott day 14 written update: bigg boss ott day 14: fierce battle between akshara and zeeshan – bigg boss ott day 14 full episode written update in hindi

Bigg Boss OTT, as usual, is a morning of family members with music. The housewives reach the kitchen and in the meantime an argument broke out between Riddhima Pandit and Divya Agarwal. Meanwhile, Zeeshan Khan and Milind Gawa had fun throwing Nishant Bhatt into the swimming pool. After that, both of them jumped into the swimming pool by themselves. Then Neha Bhasin and Karan Nath also come for swimming.

Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh have an argument over keeping luggage. Then there is a discussion between Neha Bhasin and Akshara about keeping luggage and gradually an argument starts between the two.



Nishant Bhatt read Bigg Boss’s letter. They explain that there should be a function in the Bitcoin context. The members of the house are Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty who play safe games. Which member remains normal? Which member follows all the rules. Which member is transparent and which member is trustworthy. After that the members have to pay bitcoin. Thus it is decided that Milind Gabba is the most valuable player in the house.

The new boss man of the house, Zeeshan Khan once again asks Akshara Singh to keep the luggage. Akshar gets angry at this, then Zeeshan picks up the goods himself. Then the character gets more irritated and throws things away. Zeeshan tells Akshara to cook the food and then the quarrel escalates. The two quarreled so much that other members of the household separated the two.

Akshara Singh keeps shouting and says that no one can force her to work. On the other hand, Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal got into an argument while talking about Zeeshan Khan and Akshar’s fight. The quarrel between Akshara and Zeeshan does not seem to end and the family members keep explaining to both of them.

Akshara Singh hurt herself to talk to Bigg Boss. Family members explain to her but she is not ready to understand and does not treat the injury. Akshara is constantly screaming and targeting family members as well. Some people live near Akshara while some people live near Zeeshan. Finally, after being told by Bigg Boss, Akshara goes to the medical room and gets treated.

After a feud between Akshara Singh and Zeeshan Khan, Akshara’s connection symbol Sahajpal fights with Neha Bhasin. The situation reaches such a point that the two have to move away from themselves and Neha connects her connection with Milind Gaba. Meanwhile, the atmosphere was good with a smiley face and everyone started laughing.

Big Boss asks his housemates to gather at his residence. Bigg Boss says that Akshara asks Singh to call from the medical room. Then the letter comes to the living area. Big Boss says that no one gets bigger or smaller by entering the confession room. He says Big Boss can’t be pressured or threatened to invite him into the confession room. Big Boss has decided to invite you to the Confession Room. Bigg Boss hit her as she hurt the character.

