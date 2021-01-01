bigg boss ott day 16 Written update: bigg boss ott day 16: Members literally met family members, Hina Khan sweetened the mouth – Bigg Boss ott day 16 full episode written in Hindi

Hina Khan comes to Bigg Boss OTT house and wishes Rakshabandhan to the family. By this Hina sweetens the mouth of the family. Along with eating sweets, family members literally listen to the messages of their family members and friends.

Hina Khan tells the family that now everyone wants to know who she wants to target. That is, all householders target one or more members and spray their mouths. All household members give reasons why they are being targeted.



Akshara Singh as Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and Rakesh Bapat as Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan as Prateek Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin as Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba as Nishant Bhatt, Rakesh Bapat as Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty as Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhatt He targeted Shamita Shetty, wearing a smile and targeting Shamita Shetty.

Hina Khan says that the word Fattu is heard a lot in the house. She says that Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan are seen talking to each other a lot. Hina Khan says that the family members between Pratik and Zeeshan will have to tell and make a red cross on their face.

Neha Bhasin is Zeeshan Khan, Shamita Shetty is Zeeshan Khan, Rakesh Bapat is Zeeshan Khan, Sehjapal is wearing a smile, Akshara Singh is Zeeshan Khan, Divya Agarwal is the symbol Sehjapal, Nishant Bhatt is Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba is Sehjapal as Fattu .

