bigg boss ott day 17 full episode: bigg boss ott day 17: all connections ended, contestants free from each other – bigg boss ott day 17 full episode written update in hindi

bigg boss ott day 17 full episode

The house has a courtroom atmosphere. Nishant Neha says, a mistake comes out of your mouth. Neha says that her husband is also watching the show. Akshara and Neha got into an argument.

Big Boss says connections will play an important role. At first you didn’t take it seriously but now you have to be sensible. You know who is strong and who is weak. Big Boss announces that all connections are over, competitors are independent of each other. Housemates can choose for themselves who to connect to. The one who wants to connect will express things from the heart. The other has to either break the heart or confess and explain the reason.



All sit in the garden area. Shamita says she would love to give her heart to Rakesh again. Rakesh thinks for a long time and says that he is always honest with who he is with. He accepts Hart. They both hug each other.

Moose says she wants to give her heart back to Nishant and not the symbol. She says we are comfortable together. Nishant says he is accepting. He says he has brought out his quality.

Akshara says that the mindset matches the symbol. As a person, she loves him and wants to give him a heart. Symbol asks if he accepts, will you stay with him? Symbol jokes about breaking his heart but accepts it.

Neha says Milind always does justice. Opinions differ. She says she doesn’t want to connect with anyone and she throws Hart herself in the dustbin. She starts to cry and says there are 100 bad things but no good. Milind says thank you. If someone is expressing an opinion, it does not mean that the judge is being judged. He says he is accepting of her and we are in a relationship. Neha says she can’t suppress her voice anymore. He says that even if Akshara or Divya came to him today, he would choose her (Neha).

Divya’s turn comes and she chooses Zeeshan. She says she will give her heart to Zeeshan. The energy of both matches. Then Zeeshan says we don’t agree on 80 per cent things but there is agreement on 20 per cent things. She accepts Hart.

Akshara says the signs are still the same for her. Symbol says we are good friends but the heart cannot accept that. Then Neha comes in front of the symbol. Neha says there is a difference between us. It also says that the symbol will support you. There is an argument between the two. Then Neha says she wants to talk to Milind. Milind says we should not be judged. Neha says that you have said many times that I am getting weak because of you. Prateek chooses Neha’s heart and Neha says she is taking a chance because she wants to be herself and get out of the house.

Akshara says that Neha hit her for Milind but nothing like that. Akshara says she is a fighter and gives her mind to Milind as a friend. After this, Neha comes to Milind’s target. Akshara and Neha got into an argument. Milind calls Neha Hippocrates.

The symbol comes and apologizes to the character because she is crying. Nishant and Moos come to the shore and speak as they argue with the Moos symbol. Neha tells Milind that even her father doesn’t talk to her like that.

When Akshara cries, Divya takes them to the shore and explains them. Shamita hugs Milind. Pratik and Milind talk to each other. They both hug each other. The symbol says sorry and Milind says no problem.

When Akshara cries, Nishant and Moos explain to her. Nishant says Milind is emotionally shaken. Nishant tells Akshara to stay strong. When the symbol arrives, they begin to explain the letter. Meanwhile, Akshara runs towards Milind and the two hug each other.

Milind and Akshara say that they will teach Neha a lesson. Shamita, on the other hand, explains to Neha. Moose comes to Neha and says that Milind is just. If he doesn’t understand, it means nothing.

Then there is the matter of Divya and Milind. Milind says he never did anything wrong and always stood by Neha’s back. Rakesh tells Neha that you made your point properly and did what you did right. Rakesh says that symbols and letters are always chillamachalli.

Akshara and Moose say that the game is on now. Symbol says Akshara is a good girl. Neha says what happened. Neha asks will you not get bored fighting? The symbol says you can get tired, it doesn’t. Zeeshan, Divya and Milind talk to each other. Signs pierce Moses. He says he doesn’t want to upset her. Nishant reaches Milind between Divya and Akshara and sings a song while taunting Neha. Big Boss announced that the public is happy with today’s performance.

