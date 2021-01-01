bigg boss ott day 20 written update: bigg boss ott day 20: why public house will decide new boss man and boss lady – big boss ott day 20 full episode update written in hindi

Another day of musical dawn at Big Boss OTT. In the kitchen, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin talk to each other. Meanwhile, Milind Gaba is mocking Akshara Singh along with Neha. Big Boss reported that the task assigned to claim Boss Man and Boss Lady was canceled. So the decision of who will be the next boss lady and boss man of the house is in the hands of the public.

Bigg Boss says that Divya Agarwal has no connection in the house so she is out of suit for the new Boss Lady and Boss Man. All members of the household are seen speaking in different groups. Big Boss says the public has decided.



Bigg Boss revealed that Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sehajpal’s relationship with Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh have been chosen to claim the next house Boss Lady and Boss Man. For this, both the connections have to go through the same task. Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter about the task.

For the new Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh and Neha Bhasin and Prateek Sehajpal have been pyramidizing the connection. Household members will have to review the pyramid and break it down if it is wrong. Both connections begin to form their own pyramids. At the same time, the rest of the family sees this work.

In the task, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh and Neha connect with Bhasin and Pratik Sahajpal. Muskan Jatana and Shamita Shetty come and accidentally break the pyramid of Milind and Akshar. Milind and Akshara again build their pyramids.

During the task, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba fight again. Neha tells Milind that she recognized his face very early. Divya Agarwal and Muskan come to Jatana and Neha and Pratik break the pyramid of Sejpal. Divya says they don’t like these two so they have broken the pyramid.

After breaking the pyramid, Divya Agarwal tries to talk to Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh. Prateek Sehajpal objected to this. Nishant Bhatt also forbade Divya to stay on the field.

Muskan Jatana and Shamita Shetty come on the field once again and Milind breaks the pyramid of Gaba and Akshara Singh. Shamita and Muskan say that they are friends with Neha Bhasin so she is breaking the pyramid of Milind and Akshara. The house, on the other hand, is full of arguments and quarrels.

Milind Gaba gets angry at the attitude of walking in the house and he starts leaving the house. They tie up their belongings and sabotage them. Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal explain to him but Milind is not ready to understand. Meanwhile, Rakesh Bapat and Divya had an argument.

