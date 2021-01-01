Bigg Boss OTT Day 31: Connection ends, now there will be chaos

The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ begins with ‘Break Up Song’. All members of the family dance loudly. Shamita Shetty’s planning starts as soon as the day starts. She goes to the symbol and says that if he paired up with Divya, there would be confusion. She then goes to Rakesh and talks to him about Nishant and Divya. Shamita tells Rakesh that Nishant and Divya should not be together. If they are, it will weigh heavily on them. Shamita says, ‘It will be great for us to have Nishant and Divya together. Why don’t you think If you believe in light, you are crazy. I don’t trust him at all. She has been playing alone since day one. If those two come together, it will be overwhelming for you. Meanwhile, Rakesh and Shamita had an argument. Rakesh calls them ‘dominating’ and gets up and walks away. Shamita goes and talks to Neha Bhasin about Rakesh’s behavior. She says she will play if she wants to play alone. Even if they become homeless, they don’t care. On this, when Neha Bhasin calls him ‘arrogant’, Shamita says yes I am proud.