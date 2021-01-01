Bigg Boss OTT Day 34 Written Update: Bigg Boss OTT Day 34: Prateek Sehajpal cancels last work ticket – Bigg Boss OTT Day 34 Full Episode Written in Hindi

All members wake up on the morning of the music at the Big Boss OTT house. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt make tea in the kitchen. Shamita then picks up Rakesh Bapat and hugs him. Nishant and Divya Agarwal talk to each other.

Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says the task will be a semi-final round of tickets. Everyone knows that Divya Agarwal has already reached the semi-finals.



Work begins and Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin play first in the semifinals. Nishant Bhatt is in the role of director. Churshi fights between the two and Divya wins.

The second round of the semi-finals from the task ticket is between Pratik Sehajpal and Rakesh Bapat. The smile drives Jatana. Work begins and Rakesh releases a gallon of water before the symbol leaves the track. He has been opposed by other members, including the director.

Muskan Jatana says that Pratik Sehajpal is out of the round and Rakesh Bapat wins the round. This irritates the symbol. Bigg Boss operator Muskan asks Jatana for her decision and says her decision is final. On this Muskan declared Rakesh the winner.

Prateek Sehajpal removes Mike who is upset with this decision. Big Boss asked Pratik to wear a mic to protest. Symbol put on a mic and kept getting angry. Rakesh tells Shamita that Pratik wants to play well but everything goes wrong.

Big Boss tells family members that if the lights in the living area are turned off for a while, everyone should come inside the house. At the same time, when Pratik Sehjapal refuses to go inside the house, family members ask him to come inside. Symbol says he won’t go inside until Big Boss talks to him.

The Bigg Boss symbol was annoyed by Sehajpal’s attitude. He says that if the child did not get anything as a child, he thinks that no one gets it now. But now it’s not childhood, then Symbol didn’t want to do it.

Bigg Boss says Prateek Sejpal will be happy now that the Ticket to Finale task has been canceled. Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal had reached the final but due to cancellation of the task, no member has reached the final.

After the announcement of Bigg Boss, Divya Agarwal got very angry with the symbol Sehajpal and there was an argument between the two. In the end, Neha Bhasin explains the symbol, after which he apologizes to the members of the household. When Pratik apologizes to the family members, Divya gets up and leaves.

The house has an award night and is hosted by Divya Agarwal. There is an atmosphere of joy in the house. Bigg Boss tells family members that the public is happy with his performance today, so it won’t make any difference to his tomorrow’s schedule. At the same time the members of the household sit in different groups and discuss.