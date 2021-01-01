Bigg Boss Ott Day 35 Written Update: Big Boss Ott Day 35: Ganpati Bappa Welcomes Home, Members Do Aarti – Big Boss Ott Day 35 Full Episode Updated Written In Hindi

In the house of Bigg Boss OTT, all the members get up in the morning and dance after Ganesha is praised. Nishant Bhatt and Neha Bhasin talk about Muskan Jatana. Divya Agarwal speaks to Nishant and Muskan.

Shamita Shetty says people take stuff and then don’t return it. That’s when Prateek tells Sejpal Shamita that he is in love with Rakesh Bapat. On this Shamita says that she likes him. Love does not happen so quickly. Prateek agrees with his opinion. Nishant Bhatt and Muskan talk about the Jatana symbol.



Rakesh Bapat makes an idol of Lord Ganesha in Bigg Boss OTT House, while other members of the house also welcome Bappa in traditional clothes. After this they worship him and all the members perform Aarti. All the household Ganapatis are very happy to welcome Bappa.

With a smile on your face, you will be emotional after reading the letter. Then Shamita Shetty goes and takes care of them and there is a discussion between the two about Pratik Sehajpal. After this, Shamita discusses with Pratik about what happened to Muskan. Neha Bhasin also participates in this discussion.

Pratik Sahajpal goes to Muskan Jatana and both of them hug and address their grievances. Nishant Bhatt is very happy to see this. Nishant tells Pratik that now Muskan was just talking about him. Prateek says with a smile that the battle is temporary and love lasts forever.

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty talk to each other. The smiley Jatana symbol tells Sahajpal why he didn’t take her name in the first five. On this the symbol says that he had said so.

Divya Agarwal reads and narrates the letter of Bigg Boss. She says now is the time for luxury budget work at home. For this, the team of house members will have to play one game and the team that wins more than three rounds will win the luxury budget.

The Luxury Budget Task has a team of Rakesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. One team includes Nishant Bhatt, Muskan Jatana and Prateek Sehajpal. Neha Bhasin handles this work. The work begins. As always, there is debate and battle at work.

Bigg Boss operator Neha asks Bhasin for her decision. On this, Neha says that the team of Rakesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal wins the work of luxury budget. Prateek Sehjapal got angry over Neha’s decision. At the same time Nishant Bhatt curses Neha in fun.