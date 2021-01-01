bigg boss ott day 37 written update: Bigg Boss OTT Day 37: Rashmi and Devolina asked tough questions to the members

Bigg Boss was out of the house smiling a week before the end of OTT. Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt Muskan became very emotional as they became homeless. Rakesh Bapat explains to Nishant.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee come to the house and are welcomed by the congregation at home. Rashmi and Devolina then ask the family members intense questions about their game so far. Family members answer both questions.



Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee call the family Rakesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal. She asked Rakesh questions about Divya and Shamita. Rakesh answers this.

Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharya then call Nishant Bhatt and Neha Bhasin. Rashmi and Devolina first ask Nishant for his opinion about the family members. On this, Nishant gives his opinion about each homeowner. After this Neha gives her opinion.

Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharya then call Prateek Sejpal and Divya Agarwal. Both Rashmi and Devolina ask questions to the members of the household. Symbols and lamps answer their questions. Meanwhile, there was an argument between Pratik and Divya.

Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharya tell Divya Agarwal that she always asks Bigg Boss to send a boy for her and Bigg Boss listens to her. After this Varun Sood enters and Divya Agarwal gets emotional seeing him.

Divya Agarwal runs and touches Varun Sood who is standing across the glass and starts crying. Varun Sood explains to them. When Divya introduced him to his family members, he said he has been watching the show for 35 days so he knows everything. Varun Sood tells what he thinks about the family members.

Varun Sood leaves the family with his message. After this Rashmi Desai and Devolina Bhattacharjee say that she will visit a member of the household who has given good answers to all the questions. Rashmi and Devolina visit Divya Agrawal and leave after saying goodbye to all the members.