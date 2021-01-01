Bigg Boss OTT Day 38 Full Episode: Bigg Boss OTT Day 38: Shamita Shetty cried seeing her mother, Pratik said – No friend like Neha – bigg boss ott day 38 full episode written update in hindi

Bigg Boss contestants meet their family members, close friends. Symbol’s sister comes home. Shamita was very happy to find her mother Sunanda Shetty at home but later cried. His mother cries too. Shamita asks everything about the house, to which Ma answers. After leaving his mother’s house, Rakesh comes out and hugs Shamita.

Prateek and Neha talk to each other. The symbol says don’t speak. Not as Neha says. Can’t she keep quiet? Neha tells Pratik what his sister’s attitude was. Pratik says that a friend like Neha is no more in his life.



Shamita, Rakesh and Neha have fun with each other. When Nishant asks, Pratik says that if Neha was not married, he would be dating. Nishant’s friends come to Vishal’s house. Vishal says he is very happy about Nishant. Vishal brings a message from Nishant’s family and reads it. Vishal says everyone loves you out there.

Bigg Boss then announced today’s report card and said the audience is happy with the performance. Neha, Divya, Shamita, Rakesh talk to each other. Shamita pulls Rakesh out and says something in his ear.

After that there was a little quarrel between Rakesh and Shamita. They talk when they come in. Rakesh tells Shamita why she takes everything to heart. Rakesh explains to Shamita that Divya is just a girlfriend. No need to think too much. With only a little time left, no need to expect too much from each other.

Symbols and lamps speak to each other. Symbol says that whatever he said, he said it on his face. Both talk about Neha. Pratik says that Neha has supported him and he cannot cheat on him. Both say goodbye to each other.

After this, Pratik and Neha speak. Prateek says he is very scared of this relationship. Neha gets angry when Pratik speaks. Neha says there is a lot today. This is not a trash can. Pratik says listen to Neha. Neha says she feels very bad.

Neha tells Pratik that if the mind goes crazy, she will go ahead and free him too. The symbol says you are misunderstanding. The symbol says that if you don't understand, you can break the connection. Neha says that this is happening more and he (Pratik) gets hyper very soon.