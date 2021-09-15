bigg boss ott day 39 written update: bigg boss ott day 39: bigg boss ott day 39 full episode written update in hindi

The Big Boss OTT is in its final week and there are only three days left for the finals. Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin live in the house.

On Wednesday, the media came to the house and asked members questions about the journey so far in the Bigg Boss OTT. The media started questioning with Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat. First Navbharat Times reporter Upma Singh asked Shamita and Rakesh questions about their game and relationship.



Media staff ask all family members questions about their sport in their home. He asks sharp questions to the members of the household, on which the members seem to be stuck. Some members of the household argue in front of the media. Big Boss thanked all the media for coming home and after saying goodbye to all the members, he left.

After leaving the media, members of the household argue with each other over leaving the underwear on the sink. Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal are battling it out. After this, all the members keep talking on the subject but are unable to reach any solution.

The issue of underwear is constantly debated among the members of the household. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss tells family members that the public is happy with his performance today. This will not affect their daily routine.

Neha Bhasin tells Pratik Sahajpal that Nishant Bhatt talks about friendship but he has no friendship. Neha further says that he maintains a double standard. On this the symbol says ok but what to do now. He says he doesn’t think it’s right for Nishant to do all these things.

Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhatt later discuss what happened between them again but have not reached any conclusion. Both misunderstand each other’s words. Eventually, Neha and Nishant get angry with each other and leave.