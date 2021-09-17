bigg boss ott day 41 Written update: bigg boss ott day 41: Finalists were shown their sweet and sour memories in their home – Bigg Boss ott day 41 full episode Hindi written update

Neha Bhasin became homeless in the last two days before the OTT house of Bigg Boss because she got less votes from the people. All the members of the family are saddened by his departure. At the same time the symbol Sehajpal feels very bad. He gets emotional and says that Neha fell out of the house two days ago.

Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal talk and have fun with each other. Rakesh tells Neha that if Shamita Shetty sees her, she should tear it up. After this Rakesh goes to Shamita. After this both speak with love.



With the exception of Prateek Sejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal and Rakesh Bapat, all the members of the household speak to each other. Shamita says Big Boss, we’re bored, let’s do something. All these members enjoy each other immensely.

Big Boss tells all the other members of the household that they have spent 1000 hours at home at a time. In the meantime, everyone had sour and sweet memories with each other. After that, Big Boss called each member of the household to the garden area and showed them their journey into the house.

First Nishant Bhatt goes to the garden area and sees his memories in the house. After that, Big Boss tells him what memories he wants to finish in the house and what memories he wants to keep. He tells Nishant to tear down one of the two pictures he remembers. According to Bigg Boss, Nishant wants to end his memories with Rakesh Bapat.

After Bigg Boss, Shamita Shetty, Prateek Sehajpal, Rakesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal show their memories of their home. All the members see their memories in the house and destroy the bad memories related to the house and save one memory.

Bigg Boss tells the Housemates that now is the time to unveil their report card and this is their last report card. He says the public today is happy with his performance. Thanks to all the household Big Boss and the public.

Big Boss tells the family that something has been put in the store room for them and a letter has also been kept. Divya Agarwal goes to the store room and brings the goods and letters. She reads that ice cream has been sent for her from Swiggy. After that, all the homemade ice cream is shared and eaten. At the same time, Pratik Sehajpal is seen wishing his mother a happy birthday.