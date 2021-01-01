bigg boss ott day 7 written update: bigg boss ott day 7: Rakesh as boss man and Shamita as boss lady – Bigg boss ott day 7 full episode written update in hindi

In Bigg Boss OTT, there is a morning of family members singing Ruhi. After this, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt discuss about making tea. After this, Riddhima Pandit and Pratik got into an argument over washing dishes. Riddhima angrily says that she will not work and Pratik says your thoughts are dirty.

Prateek is not taking the name of ending the battle between Sehajpal and Riddhima Pandit. Riddhima says she is not someone’s father’s servant. The signs say don’t bring the father here. Riddhima constantly argues with the symbol and swears.



Riddhima Pandit talks to family members about the quarrel with Prateek Sehajpal. That’s when Neha Bhasin says that Pratik’s habit is not good because he accuses before speaking.

Rakesh Bapat read the letter from Bigg Boss and informed that the work will resume. Prateek Sahajpal’s team becomes a statue and Rakesh Bapat’s team tries to shake them. Akshara Singh with the symbol, Moos Jatana with Nishant Bhatt and Karan Nath with Riddhima Pandit are seen in the statue. The task round ends.

The work begins once again and the connection of Prateek Sehajpal’s team stands in the statue. Rakesh Bapat’s team members try to move him again. Urfi Javed is in the role of director. The task round ends.

Some members of the household cook food in the kitchen while others eat food. In the meantime, let’s talk about work. Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal argue in the kitchen. Both tell each other not to interfere in their work.

Work resumes. Rakesh Bapat’s team tries its best to defeat Prateek Sehajpal’s team. Zeeshan Khan throws a bag made from a statue of Nishant Bhatt in the swimming pool. Rakesh says everyone’s bag will go into the water. The task round ends.

Big Boss informs that the period of one to three statues ends. Bigg Boss asks operator alias Javed his decision. On this, Urfi declared Rakesh Bapat’s team as the winner. Congratulations to the Bigg Boss winning team.

Bigg Boss suggests that after winning the task, Rakesh Bapat’s team members will be Boss Man and Boss Lady. Therefore, team members should discuss these two names with each other. After this the members discuss among themselves. It was finally decided that Rakesh Bapat would become Boss Man and Shamita Shetty would become Boss Lady.

Mascana Jatana and Neha Bhasin quarrel over washing dishes in the kitchen. Prateek Sehajpal tries to convince both of them. After this quarrel, Neha Bhasin starts crying, then the people of the house explain to her. There is also a side to laughing. Nishant Bhatt says both sides should listen. Do not climb on one side.

