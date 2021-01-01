bigg boss ott day 9 Written update: bigg boss ott day 9: Siddharth and Shehnaz came home, talked about members’ fan following – Bigg Boss ott day 9 full episode written in Hindi

The show continues after Urfi Javed was ousted in Bigg Boss OTT in Sunday Ka War. He is accompanied by Bigg Boss 13 winners Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. He talks to family members. Shahnaz Gill makes family members dance.

Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill tell the family members that you see people from outside but how much you understand each other. Siddharth and Shahnaz say they will do a task. In this task everyone will decide which member has how much fan following.



Prateek Sejpal removes Shamita Shetty’s block and puts it on while smiling. Shamita Shetty removed Divya Agarwal’s block and placed it in Nishant Bhatt. Rakesh Bapat removes Prateek Sejpal’s block and puts it to Shamita Shetty. Nishant Bhatt removes Rakesh Bapat’s block and puts a smile on his face. Karan Nath removes the symbol Sejpal’s block and puts it in Riddhima Pandit. Riddhima Pandit removes Pratik Sahajpal’s block and puts it in Nishant Bhatt. Divya Agarwal removes Shamita Shetty’s block and puts Riddhima Pandit. Milind Gaba removes Muskan Jatana’s block and puts it in Neha Bhasin. Zeeshan Khan removes Muskan Jatana’s block and throws it into Milind Gaba. Muskan Jatana removes Milind Gaba’s block and puts it in Nishant Bhatt. Akshara Singh removed Divya Agarwal’s block and placed the symbol in Sehajpal. Neha Bhasin removes Divya Agarwal’s block and puts it in Milind Gaba.

In the task, the family decided that Divya Agarwal’s fan following has decreased and Nishant Bhatt’s fan following has increased. After this, Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill know the side of Divya and Nishant.

Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill say they will do another task now. They both tell family members whose heart is black. Siddharth and Shehnaz call Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal. First comes Riddhima Pandit and tells Neha that her heart is black. Milind Gaba calls Divya’s heart black. Zeeshan Khan calls Neha’s heart black. Akshara Singh describes Divya’s heart as black. Rakesh Bapat calls Divya’s heart black. Shamita Shetty tells the story of Divya’s heart. Karan Nath says Divya’s heart is black. Nishant calls Neha’s heart black. Muskan says Neha’s heart is black. The symbol Sejpal says the heart of the lamp is black.

Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill bid farewell to the family. Shahnaz tells family members to fight and die, do what you want, but keep entertained. After Siddharth and Shahnaz leave, members of the household talk about the other members of the group.

