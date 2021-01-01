Bigg Boss OTT Definite Winner Planned: Bigg Boss Ott Fixed Makers Shamita Shetty Rakesh Bapat Neha Bhasin-Akas Trying To Save Definite ‘Bigg Boss OTT’? Efforts are underway to save these 3 contestants!

When ‘Big Boss OTT’ started on August 8, everyone was looking forward to it. Everyone was curious to know what ‘Over the Top’ will look like and what will be different in this show hosted by Karan Johar. But just 3 days after the show started, where the contestants came down stupid, but cursed them a lot. Now there are some things that have come up, which raises the question of whether ‘Big Boss OTT’ (Big Boss OTT is certain) is certain. Has Shamita Shetty decided to stay in the show till the end?

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, discussions have intensified after Moose Jattana became homeless. Moose Jattana was playing with Nishant Bhatt from the beginning in the show. Whenever Nishant and Moos were nominated for homelessness, the people saved them with their votes. But when Moose came out this week, he shocked not only himself but also the fans. Despite the fact that Neha Bhasin got less votes than Moos Jattana, the anger of the fans has increased, but she survived. Similarly, Shamita Shetty has also been rescued.

Neha got less votes, so why is Moose homeless?

The Khabari, which provides all the information related to ‘The Bigg Boss’, has claimed in one of its tweets that Neha Bhasin got the least number of votes to become homeless. Since she was guaranteed to stay in the show for the last 6 weeks, Bigg Boss forced the family members to act in such a way that Moose Jattana became homeless and Neha survived.

Agreement with Neha, Rakesh and Shamita

“Neha Bhasin, Rakesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been promised 6 weeks in the show,” the tweet said. Neha Bhasin got the lowest number of votes this week. Bigg Boss asks the Housemates to decide on the elimination so that, according to the script, Neha Bhasin will somehow be saved from becoming homeless. And if this had not happened, there would have been no elimination at this time.

Drama to save Neha Bhasin?

In an earlier tweet, The Khabri called Bigg Boss OTT the “most scripted” show and said that all the dramas in “Sunday Ka War” were done to save Neha Bhasin.

Defending Shamita, people got angry

Not only Neha Bhasin but the producers have been protecting Shamita Shetty from the very beginning. In every ‘Sunday Ka War’, it is seen that host Karan Johar never scolded Shamita for her behavior or words. On the contrary, Karan Johar spoke out on every issue. Seeing Karan Johar’s soft corner towards Shamita, social media users got angry many times and even accused her of being biased. Some even called Karan Johar a ‘poor host’.

Akshara Singh also raised questions

The talk of taking Shamita’s side and trying to save her in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has been seen not only in the outside world but also in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. A few weeks ago, in an episode, Milind Gaba was seen talking to Akshara Singh about it.

Bigg Boss game, dice turned into task

At the same time, there was a task in the house of Bigg Boss recently, which once again confirmed that Bigg Boss is trying to save some of the contestants. This was also mentioned on social media. In fact, Moose Jattana threatened Pratik Sahajpal with a deal with Divya Agarwal. Apart from the symbol, the names of Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin were also nominated. According to him, Shamita, Neha and Pratik were going to be homeless in the next few days.

Questions arose again after the work was canceled

But Big Boss played a game here and he canceled that task. After canceling the task, Bigg Boss clarified that the three members were not sitting in the given auto according to the rules of the game, sparking a discussion of ‘bias’ on social media. Users began to allege that Bigg Boss canceled the task to save his favorite competitors. Otherwise, either Shamita, Neha or Pratik will be out.

Akshara’s claim – Shamita’s stay fixed till the end

Allegations of bias and fixation on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ surfaced recently when Akshara Singh walked out of the house. Akshara herself also accuses Karan Johar of being biased and supporting Shamita. In an interview to ‘Bihar Tak’, Akshara said that Shamita Shetty used to get the most exposure in ‘Weekend Ka War’ (Sunday Ka War), which made her feel that Shamita would go to the end.



Akshara said – ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is a plan to win

He claimed that ‘Big Boss OTT’ was planned and biased. Who will win has already been decided. The character was shocked after being dropped from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ that the people who were questioned as spectators in ‘Raviwar Ka War’ were actually part of the show’s team. The Khabari, in a tweet, termed the eviction of Akshara Singh as a “planned policy” and claimed that she was expelled to save Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin.

Character expulsion under careful planning?

In a tweet, ‘The Khabari’ wrote, ‘Akshara was removed from the show as part of a well-planned and well-planned strategy to save Shamita, Rakesh and Neha. When Neha (Bhasin) got the least number of votes, no elimination was done that week, but she was doubled down the following week to save her. If it is assumed that Zeeshan (Khan) was deported, why was there no further elimination in the same week? ‘

Not only elimination, nomination is also planned?

At the same time, in another tweet, ‘The Khabari’ claimed that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has not only elimination but also nominations. Recently, when the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task was canceled, it was also claimed that Neha Bhasin was not a part of that task and the symbol Sahajpal refused to be a part of the task, so Bigg Boss canceled that task.



Final round on September 18, entry of 6 contestants

Now, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ends on September 18 and 6 contestants have been admitted in the final, including Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Prateek Sahajpal, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhatt. It remains to be seen who will be homeless and who will get the trophy.

